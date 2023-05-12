A Cape Town woman known for posting videos of her meals on social media is now trending after sharing a post of her making lobster tails

The video shows the woman preparing the ingredients and cooking the lobster in her kitchen from scratch

The dish received mixed reviews from Mzansi, with some praising her for trying something new while others saying they'll stick to what they know

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cape Town woman’s lobster dish has gotten mixed reviews, with many opting not to try this expensive ingredient. Images: @mealsbysiya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A lady from Cape Town posted a recipe for making lobster tails. While the video was to entice people to try out her method of cooking the luxury ingredient, netizens needed more convincing.

Cape Town lady trends after posting a video of the lobster tail dish

TikTok user @mealsbysiya is trending on social media after she posted a video of her making lobster tails. While lobster tails are considered a delicacy in many parts of the world, they are not commonly eaten in South Africa, and the they are expensive. The post has sparked a debate about trying new foods and stepping outside one's comfort zone in the kitchen.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mixed reactions as social media users debate Cape Town woman's lobster tail dish

Trying new foods can be intimidating, but it can also be a fun and rewarding experience. By experimenting with fresh ingredients and dishes. Mzansi was not convinced that this was the dish for them:

@Selelo said:

"No one can convince me."

@scissors33 commented:

"The problem is I'd cook parts meant to be cut off."

@Siwe said:

"Looks delicious but andiyidli seafood."

@Lwandletheview said:

"Expensive plate.This comment section is not the target audience."

@Tbzee88 commented:

"They busy saying they can't do this, but they eat tripe."

@Fajuju_Matumba commented:

"I will stick to mopane worms."

@Mzwandilemzwesh said:

"These guys are not supposed to be edible."

@kat commented:

"I won't eat. They are so beautiful."

Video of friends disappointed with food portions at the fancy restaurant leaves Mzansi dying from laughter

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about friends who decided to treat themselves at a fancy restaurant.

They were prepared to feast their hearts out, but were disappointed with the portion sizes of the expensive food.

The video of their hilarious facial expressions while staring at the dishes left TikTok users in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News