A video of a man washing dishes and vegetables in a unique kitchen sink has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows the man demonstrating the various faucet and washer features on the stylish sink

Netizens were taken aback by the unparalleled function and elegant design while others questioned how much water it used

Home with modern interior design gives off a lavish feel that many cannot help but desire. South Africans could not help but be amazed by a man's fancy kitchen sink.

SA was impressed by a man showing off a fancy kitchen sink. Image: @upperkitchensTikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @upperkitchens shows a man washing the dishes in a very stylish sink that boasts unique features that make washing the dishes a breeze and a pleasant exercise.

The sink has various compartments and washer features to cleanse glasses, dishes and vegetables. It's unparalleled function and elegant design made quite an impression. One person even joked that the veggies were being washed under a waterfall.

South Africans react to the stylish sink

Beautiful homes are a fave in Mzansi. Many peeps marvelled at the unique sink while some wondered how much water it used, commenting on the likely high water bill. Others simply joked about how they would always do the dishes if they had such a sink in their homes.

Thandeka replied:

"Izitsha ngingaziwasha ngisho zi clean ."

Thuli said:

"Awwww kodwa nkos yami abazali bami banga jabula ."

_nkocybel said:

"Water bill after washing one glass ."

Ntsakelo wrote:

"So we now cleanse vegetables nge waterfall ."

nhleks2301 replied:

"My grandkids will be washing their glasses every minute ."

NotYourMom responded:

"Me reading the comments and remembering some people in this country pay for water."

Nozizwe Nuku commented:

"I know this is 2 million ."

neopeters0 replied:

"It's beautiful but not for me. The way water bills go up every month you would think am owning a pool."

