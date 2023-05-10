One viral TikTok video went viral as it showed how a compnay changed a whole house to elevate its look

People were impressed as they watched the process and how much work it took to make the house look like a contemporary space

Online users were in awe of the amazing work that the skilled South African interior designers did

A house ended up looking elevated thanks to some talented workers. A room without a ceiling was unrecognisable after the staff from @alochointeriors stepped in.

A home renovation project went TikTok viral as people were in awe of te change. Image: @alochointeriors

People were in awe of the home after seeing the big change. Many praised the designers for doing the most on the house.

1 room turned into fancy-looking space

A video posted by @alochointeriors shows how they made a house look drastically different. The video shows the before and after, and it was an unbelievable change. Watch the video below:

Extensively redone house has Mzansi applauding

The beautiful space was inspiring to netizens, as many often welcome insight into the building process. Some were so impressed that they wanted to know how much the innovation services cost. CPT Builders reported that the average cost of renovation in South Africa is charged per square metre and is determined by the type of work and the extent of the renovation involved.

Mama_Entle commented:

"No ways this is "

lindagoliath commented:

"This house is perfect in many ways...but if I may ask...why divisions on the floor."

chrisbally1970 commented:

"Extreme indeed"

Ntombifuthi Ngwenya commented:

"Beautiful, if I may where can I get the same curtain track."

Audreylukalo commented:

"This amazing what is the estimated price."

Maryanne Achi commented:

"Where are you located? And whats your estimated price."

Faith Hakala commented:

"What editing app are you using have some transition."

