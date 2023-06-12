Best air fryer in South Africa: Top 10 list with images

What is not great about air fryers? Most are compact and use less power, prepare meals in half the time, and you get to eat your fried chicken and chips without worrying about calories.

Two air fryers from Philips. The XXL (L) and the Essential (R). Photo: philips.co.za

Source: UGC

Now that air fryers are in South Africa, potential customers are spoilt for choice. There is no denying they would make a great addition to the kitchen.

List of the best air fryers in South Africa

Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking for an upgrade, the list below will help you decide which one to buy for your home.

10. Milex Dual 9L

The Milex Dual 9L. Photo: milex.co.za

Source: UGC

The Milex Dual 9L has two 4.5L baskets to cook two meals simultaneously. Fried foods are no longer guilty pleasures or cheat meals thanks to the Rapid Hot Air Technology, which prepares meals at 80-200°C and little-to-no oil.

The superheated air produces healthier versions of most meals. A bonus is neither taste nor crunch is sacrificed.

9. Instant Pot Duo Crisp

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a slow cooker and a fryer. Photo: instantpot.co.za

Source: UGC

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a favourite thanks to its 11-in-1 versatility. With a simple lid change, you can go from cooking your chicken to roasting it, steaming your vegetables to broiling, without using multiple pots.

According to the website, the pressure lid allows you to use the pot for slow cooking, steaming, sautéing and keeping food warm. Switching to the air fryer lid means food can be roasted and grilled.

8. Philips XXL

The Philips XXL. Photo: philips.co.za

Source: UGC

The Philips XXL introduces Fat Removal technology that ensures healthier meals after it removes excess fat.

It saves you time in the kitchen as it is 1.5 times faster than the conventional oven and does not need to be preheated before use. The basket and removable drawer have non-stick coating making it easier to clean.

7. Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone

The Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone. Photo: instantpot.co.za

Source: UGC

The Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone has a drawer size of 8.5L, and you can switch from one extra-large cooking drawer to two 4.2L cooking sections using a divider. The space is big enough to prepare two whole chickens simultaneously.

You can save electricity thanks to the VersaZone, which uses 80% less power than a conventional oven and cooks up to 70% faster. It also has an 8-in-1 functionality allowing users to roast, bake, grill or reheat meals.

6. Philips Essential

The Philips Essential. Photo: philips.co.za

Source: UGC

Food prepared in the Philips Essential has 90% less fat but has crunchiness and flavour. It has a 4L capacity and 13-in-1 cooking functions, including toast, baking, roasting and dehydrating.

5. DNA Smart

The DNA Smart. Photo: dnahealth.co.za

Source: UGC

Use your smartphone to prepare your food in the DNA Smart. You can also receive notifications when your meal is done, and on the app, you view and share recipes.

The 5.7L capacity is big enough to fit a whole chicken, and there is a visible window so you can view the progress of your meal. Your food will have 85% less fat, and the machine will use 20% less electricity.

4. Cosori Pro II

The Cosori Pro II. Photo: cosori.com

Source: UGC

Meals prepared in the Cosori Pro II can feed up to five people. Enjoy your deep-fried meals with 85% less fat.

Safety features include the auto-shutoff. It also has 10 customisable presets and a preheat function which takes 2-5 minutes. You get a complimentary cookbook with 100 recipes.

3. Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook. Photo: instantpot.co.za

Source: UGC

Go from frozen to golden crispy in minutes using the Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook. The non-stick coating makes it dishwasher friendly, and you can monitor the progress of your meal through the small window.

The Vortex Plus has a 6-in-1 function and a 5.7L basket. It also has safety features like overheating protection.

2. Kenwood 11L kHealthy Air fryer Oven

The Kenwood 11L kHealthy. Photo: shopkenwood.co.za

Source: UGC

Using the transparent door and internal lighting, you can watch your food while it cooks. The Kenwood 11L kHealthy has a rotating spit to prepare your chicken rotisserie style, and there is a roasting pan at the bottom to collect grease.

The door is removable, which makes cleaning easy. You can create and enjoy your favourite fried foods with little oil.

1. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air-fryer

The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1. Photo: instantpot.co.za

Source: UGC

The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 can be used for roasting, baking, grilling, reheating and dehydrating. The 5.7L basket drawer is big enough to prepare whole meals or a bag of chips.

Ninja air fryer in South Africa

Currently, the Ninja air fryers are not sold in South Africa. Interested customers can order from their website or Amazon.

Air fryer sizes in South Africa

As per reports, popular sizes in the country are 3.2L, 4.2L, 5.5L and 6L. Before purchasing, consider whether you are purchasing for yourself or a family.

What is the best-selling air fryer in South Africa?

According to sources, the best-selling air fryers in South Africa are as follows:

The Instant Vortex Plus

The Philips Essential

The Russel Hobbs DualChef Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

The DNA Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook with Odour Erase

Which company is best for air fryers?

Philips and Instant have been mentioned as reputable brands. This is based on size and innovation.

Is an air fryer energy efficient in South Africa?

It could help save on electricity costs. According to reports, the average price of using one is R1,200 a year, while an electric stove costs R6,800.

Air fryers are available in various sizes and save on electricity costs. Consumers enjoy fried foods without worrying about the extra calories and spend less time in the kitchen.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by a third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: What are ice-making machine prices in South Africa?

Briefly.co.za discussed the prices of ice-making machines in South Africa. Restaurants, bars, and convenience stores all require ice for their beverages or are go-to places for customers needing ice on a hot summer's day.

Ice-making machines in the country vary in size, but purchasing one without thorough research could lead to wasted money. What is the average price of an ice-making machine?

Source: Briefly News