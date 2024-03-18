A verdict has finally been given in the case between Lebo M's stepson Mthunzi 'Shogun' Ngani and his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle

The aspiring rapper was found guilty after his court appearance on Monday, 18 March, where he was accompanied by his mother, Angela Ngani

The incident occurred two years ago, and the judge ordered that he not serve jail time instead, he was given a fine

The case between Mthunzi 'Shogun' Ngani and his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle has reached a verdict two years later.

Mthunzi 'Shogun' Ngani appeared in court and was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Instagram

Mthunzi guilty of assaulting ex

Mthunzi 'Shogun' Ngani, who is the stepson of The Lion King composer Lebo M Morake, was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle.

The aspirant rapper appeared in court on Monday, 18 March, and he was accompanied by his mother, Angela Ngani, Lebo M's ex-wife.

No jail time for Mthunzi

According to ZiMoja, Mthunzi will not be serving jail time. However, the judge ruled that he be given a fine instead.

In addition to that, he would also receive a criminal record.

"This dark cloud has been hanging over them for the past two years," the news publication quoted a source saying.

Mthunzi caught on video violently trying to break-in Ashleigh's house

The incident occurred two years ago, and it was all caught on tape which was shared by entertainment gossip blogger Musa Khawula. Addressing the incident, Mthunzi expressed regret and acknowledged the damage he and Ashleigh caused one another.

“You were my rock you helped me in my darkest times and experienced all my blessings. It’s heartbreaking to see how much damage we have caused each other all I ever wanted was to see you become everything I saw you to be.

“Ashleigh, you are a beautiful and wonderful person, but just as good as it can be is as bad and bitter as it can be. Everyone is saying handle the situation like this and say this don’t say that."

