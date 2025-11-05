A video of parents celebrating their Grade R kids' graduation went viral after two women started dancing

The clip showed children dressed in their graduation caps and gowns on a red carpet, with proud parents standing beside them

South Africans loved the energy, with many saying they'll be the same dancing mums at their own children's upcoming graduations

A man shared a video showing two mums celebrating their kid's graduation. Images: @musandiwamurendeni

A local man shared a video on 1 November 2025 that showed Grade R kids graduating. The clip had everyone smiling after two mums who couldn't contain their excitement. The celebration turned into a full-on dance moment, and it was the kind of energy that South Africans loved. The clip went viral, getting over 270,000 views and more than 8,000 reactions.

The video showed the graduation ceremony set up on a flat gravel road with a red carpet laid out for the little graduates. Several Grade R children were dressed in their graduation caps and gowns, getting ready to celebrate finishing their foundation year. Parents stood beside them at first, but as the music kept playing, two women just couldn't hold back. They started dancing in celebration, and everyone around them loved it.

The video showed a happy atmosphere with a tent set up and loads of people who had come to support the children. Many of them were recording the event on their phones, capturing every moment.

Two mums showed off their dance moves during their kids' graduation. Images: @musandiwamurendeni

Mzansi relates to proud dancing mums

Netizens reacted, with many saying they'll be doing the same thing at their own kids' graduations:

@athania_nkuna_tintswalo declared:

"15 November, I'm that lady in a black dress 💃💃💃"

@talina shared:

"My daughter is getting an achievement award next Tuesday. She made it clear that Papa should not be there😌😌, and that's when I have a work commitment that I can not miss. Nthuseng😭"

@patricia laughed:

"I'm laughing, but deep down in my heart, I know I'm that woman in a black dress 🤣🤣🤣"

@xichavomabaso planned:

"1 December (Graduation) I'm the one in the jeans, 3 December (farewell) lady in a dress 🤣🤣🥰"

@lilotee said:

"😂😂I even forgot I'm stressed."

@kalistar encouraged:

"A proud mother indeed❤️🙏 Keep it up, sesi, that's what makes you different from all those with negative comments ❤️🙏 My baby girl, you have the best granny and mum❤️❤️❤️"

Why are Grade R graduations important

Grade R graduation is more than just a cute ceremony. It marks an important transition from early childhood education to primary school (Grade 1). The event celebrates all the skills children have learned throughout their Grade R year, from basic reading and writing to social skills and following instructions. It also prepares them for the future and acts as a celebratory send-off into the next stage of their educational journey. TikTok user @musandiwamurendeni captured this special moment that many parents related to.

