A Cape Town woman shared her mother's beautiful traditional wedding as she remarried

The viral video captured different moments from the wedding, including the bride changing into another stunning traditional outfit

People flooded the comments saying they wanted the same thing for their own mothers

A woman from Cape Town shared a video on TikTok showing her mother's second chance at love. Images: @tebogoafrika

From traditional dances to walking into her new home with a wedding cake, one mother's remarriage had Mzansi celebrating love and second chances. The beautiful moments captured at the wedding left people wishing the same happiness for their own mothers. The video was shared on 18 October 2025 by @tebogoafrika and went viral, getting over 9,000 reactions and 40,000 views as people watched the joyful celebration unfold.

The video showed several different moments from the wedding. It started with the mother dressed in traditional attire, doing a traditional dance. The scene then switched to her carrying out certain customs that a bride is supposed to do on her wedding day.

She held a dish with items in it, moving forward slowly with people behind her. Then came the outfit change. She switched into another beautiful bridal outfit with traditional colours and a long brown skirt. The clip showed her in front of the guests carrying the wedding cake, and later, after the wedding, walking into her new home with the cake.

A woman from Cape Town shared a video showing her mother remarrying. Images: @tebogoafrika

Mzansi celebrates Mrs Mthembu

Social media users flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages on TikTok user @tebogoafrika's post.

@awande xulu said:

"I want this for my mum!"

@kwande.m 🤍🫧 wrote:

"I want this for my mum so badly😭❤"

@simbongile dlala❤️ shared:

"She did not get a second chance, the second person was lucky to have her because she's actually the queen 🧎🏽‍♀️🥹"

@Olinda💕 added:

"Lord please 🙏🏽 My mum deserves this 😔"

@Owamii gushed:

"❤️❤️❤️What a beautiful experience. I'm so honored and happy I got to be there to see love at its purest form. 😍 Aunty is really one of God's favorites🤭❤"

@tlangelaniii said:

"My mum deserves this, hle. God, if you're listening 🙌❤"

Stats show declining marriages in SA

According to stats by the SA government, marriages have been decreasing each year in South Africa. According to Statistics South Africa, 106,499 marriages took place in 2021 compared to 161,112 in 2012, it's a big drop in less than a decade. Fewer people are getting married, more are waiting longer to do so and many couples are choosing to live together instead.

Gauteng had the most civil marriages in 2021, making up almost a quarter of the total, while the Northern Cape had the fewest. There were also 2,676 customary marriages registered that year, up from 1,585 in 2020. The average age for grooms in customary marriages was 36, and for brides, it was 29.

People were most likely to be married in the Northern Cape, with 347 marriages for every 100,000 people, followed by the Free State and Western Cape. Mpumalanga had the lowest marriage rate at 158 per 100,000 people.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

