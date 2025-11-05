A heartwarming wedding moment has taken social media by storm, leaving online users impressed by the bride’s thoughtful surprise for her bridal party

The stunning bride and her bridesmaids, dressed in elegant gowns, shared an emotional and joy-filled moment that captured the internet’s attention

The clip has sparked massive admiration online, with Mzansi peeps praising the bride’s generosity and celebrating the strong bond of friendship displayed

Bathong! A woman went above and beyond for her bridal party, and online users were here for it.

A bride surprised her bridal party with iPhone 17s in a TikTok video. Image: @ruthiewillie..main

Source: TikTok

A bride has left social media users in awe after surprising her bridesmaids with a jaw-dropping gift, brand-new iPhone 17s.

The heartwarming and lavish moment, captured in a now-viral video, has sparked excitement and admiration online as viewers praised the bride for her generosity and love toward her bridal party.

In the clip that was uploaded on TikTok by @ruthiewillie, the main video shows the bridesmaids who were dressed elegantly in matching purple gowns, surrounding the bride, who looked stunning in her white gown. The atmosphere was already filled with joy when the bride handed over wrapped boxes to her bridal squad, unaware of the surprise waiting inside.

Moments later, the room erupted in cheers and dancing as the bridesmaids unwrapped their gifts to find the latest iPhones. Their reactions were priceless, jumping, laughing, and even shedding tears of joy as they hugged the bride tightly in appreciation.

The emotional scene quickly spread across social media, with many calling it one of the sweetest wedding gestures of the year.

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section, praising the thoughtful bride for celebrating her friends in such a special way. Others admitted they wished they could have been part of her bridal team, joking that this was the ultimate bridesmaid goal.

The video, posted on 4 November 2025 by the social media user @ruthiewillie, has since gained thousands of views, with users applauding the bride’s act of gratitude and generosity. The moment perfectly captured the true essence of friendship, celebration, and appreciation, which wowed many.

A bridesmaid was shocked by the iPhone 17 she received from the bride. Image: @ruthiewillie..main

Source: TikTok

Netizens loved the bride and the bridal party's moment

The online community took to the comments section to applaud the bride and her bridesmaids as they expressed their thoughts.

Marianah said:

"Y'all better change your friendship circles now😂😂😂."

Kelight wrote:

"Let my friends not see this abeg 😩😂💔."

Ayanfeoluwa Olayemi Agboola replied:

"See better friendship 🤔🤔."

Cravingsbydee stated:

"Make no body pressure me o😩but wait o, I think I need to find new friends 🤔."

Mummy's Gal commented:

"The thing shocked me😩."

Andrea simply said:

"No, wow, she’s so rich 🤑."

Watch the video below:

4 Briefly News stories about small weddings

A heartwarming video capturing the lovebirds' Home Affairs wedding has gone viral, leaving South Africans swooning over the pair’s undeniable love and simplicity.

A young couple's simple backyard wedding celebration captured hearts on TikTok, showcasing how love shines brightest in its simplest form.

A content creator shared heartwarming footage of her special day getting married at Home Affairs with her Venda partner.

A couple shared a video of their beautiful yet simple wedding at Home Affairs, followed by a small celebration with close family and friends.

Source: Briefly News