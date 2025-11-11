An American-Mexican woman in South Africa was stunned to see cattle walking the streets of a township

She wondered where the owner was and showed concern for their safety as they roamed about

Local social media users found the clip amusing and joked about the woman's reaction in the comment section

An American-Mexican woman couldn't believe her eyes when she saw cattle freely walking in the township. Images: Andrey Câmara / Unsplash, @xoxoreinajo / TikTok

An American-Mexican woman with a South African fiancé was shocked to see a herd of cows casually walking down the street in a township. Local internet users couldn't help but joke about what the woman had experienced, sharing similar stories that left them in disbelief.

On 6 November, 2025, the woman, TikTok user @xoxoreinajo, uploaded a video on the app in which her concerns for the cows were audible. She wondered whether vehicles would knock them and whether they knew where they were going.

"Where's their owner? They're literally by themselves. What the heck. They're just living. I'm so confused because I'm used to them being on farms."

"How do they find their way home? These cows are so smart."

When @xoxoreinajo asked about people stealing the cattle, someone off-camera said that the owner must have performed black magic on them and joked:

"You'll go 'moo' for the rest of your life."

US-Mexican woman makes South Africa laugh

Several social media users took to the comment section with laughter after seeing the woman's reaction to the cows roaming freely.

People online were entertained when they saw the woman's reaction to the cows. Image: Raul_Mellado

@beekay9596 shared with a chuckle:

"You are really concerned about them, hey."

@thabiso_633 felt they could relate to @xoxoreinajo and wrote:

"I'm from Pretoria, and we don't see this. It also weirds me out."

@robertlouw50 jokingly added in the comments:

"If you get lost there, they can give you directions."

@dogman_woofwoof told people on the internet:

"Where I'm from, there are even hippopotamus in the rivers, jackals on a random day, and elephants passing by."

@phumelele481 laughed and stated:

"These cows open taps, drink water, and close it when they are done drinking. They use their horns to open and close the tap. I was so shocked when I saw this."

@mzeke803 also brought humour to the comments, writing:

"There's a small boy that's herding them, but you won't see him. He can only be seen by the owner and the livestock."

@rmadiba51 informed @xoxoreinajo:

"My village has hundreds of them. They know their home and are rarely hit by cars. Same goes for goats. They come every day on their own."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @xoxoreinajo's account below:

