“Where’s Their Owner?”: Cows in Township Stun South African Man’s US-Mexican Fiancée
- An American-Mexican woman in South Africa was stunned to see cattle walking the streets of a township
- She wondered where the owner was and showed concern for their safety as they roamed about
- Local social media users found the clip amusing and joked about the woman's reaction in the comment section
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
An American-Mexican woman with a South African fiancé was shocked to see a herd of cows casually walking down the street in a township. Local internet users couldn't help but joke about what the woman had experienced, sharing similar stories that left them in disbelief.
On 6 November, 2025, the woman, TikTok user @xoxoreinajo, uploaded a video on the app in which her concerns for the cows were audible. She wondered whether vehicles would knock them and whether they knew where they were going.
"Where's their owner? They're literally by themselves. What the heck. They're just living. I'm so confused because I'm used to them being on farms."
"How do they find their way home? These cows are so smart."
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
When @xoxoreinajo asked about people stealing the cattle, someone off-camera said that the owner must have performed black magic on them and joked:
"You'll go 'moo' for the rest of your life."
US-Mexican woman makes South Africa laugh
Several social media users took to the comment section with laughter after seeing the woman's reaction to the cows roaming freely.
@beekay9596 shared with a chuckle:
"You are really concerned about them, hey."
@thabiso_633 felt they could relate to @xoxoreinajo and wrote:
"I'm from Pretoria, and we don't see this. It also weirds me out."
@robertlouw50 jokingly added in the comments:
"If you get lost there, they can give you directions."
@dogman_woofwoof told people on the internet:
"Where I'm from, there are even hippopotamus in the rivers, jackals on a random day, and elephants passing by."
@phumelele481 laughed and stated:
"These cows open taps, drink water, and close it when they are done drinking. They use their horns to open and close the tap. I was so shocked when I saw this."
@mzeke803 also brought humour to the comments, writing:
"There's a small boy that's herding them, but you won't see him. He can only be seen by the owner and the livestock."
@rmadiba51 informed @xoxoreinajo:
"My village has hundreds of them. They know their home and are rarely hit by cars. Same goes for goats. They come every day on their own."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @xoxoreinajo's account below:
3 Other Briefly News stories about cows
- In another article, a cow surprised Chicken Licken customers when it walked into the restaurant, leaving everyone in disbelief and laughter. The clip showed how unpredictable South Africa can be.
- Media personality Anele Mdoda got married in a lavish Xhosa-inspired wedding and showed the traditional lobola cows. The radio host shared a video of the cattle with online users, calling it 'princess treatment.'
- An Eastern Cape man decided to play dead when a cow came charging towards him. Some people joked about the fear shown, while others applauded the man's smart thinking.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za