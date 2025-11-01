At 78 years old , Mrs Natshili Sophia Kabini , affectionately known as Gogo Sophy , proved it is never too late to pursue education and follow a calling

The inspirational grandmother from Mapotla village in KwaNdebele graduated in September 2025 after completing her theology studies through Mukhanyo Theological College ’ s Zulu Focus programme

The gogo’s remarkable perseverance and dedication stand as a testament to lifelong learning and the joy of serving the Lord faithfully at every age of life

A 78-year-old gogo graduated from a local college after studying for two years. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The story of Gogo Sophy is one of profound courage, deep faith, and a relentless desire to serve God more effectively. This inspiring 78-year-old grandmother, a member of the Church of God (a Zionist congregation), was recognised by her church leadership for her natural gift of sharing the Word and comforting grieving families.

She, however, felt a profound need to deepen her biblical knowledge to better serve. This prompted her to enrol at the Mukhanyo Theological College’s local learning centre in Kameelrivier. What started as a goal for a quick course soon became a life-changing two-year academic journey. Even after passing her certificate, she chose to continue enrolling in additional classes, demonstrating an ongoing passion for knowledge.

Overcoming academic hurdles

Studying in her late seventies brought unavoidable challenges. Gogo Sophy confessed that reading assignments and locating specific Bible references often took her more time than her younger peers. She, however, found that the challenging environment became a source of strength due to the supportive community.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her fellow students assisted her during group sessions, and her tutors showed great patience, carefully explaining difficult concepts while providing unwavering encouragement. Her time at Mukhanyo College was a period of spiritual renewal, enriching her understanding of Christian doctrine and fortifying her personal faith.

The grandmother, who is an inspiration to many, proved that education has no age limit. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

A message of lifelong commitment

Gogo Sophy’s success has already had a major impact on her local community, where people are impressed with her increased confidence in teaching the Word. She hopes her example motivates others, particularly younger learners, to continue their education and prepare themselves to lead future church work. Her dedication proves powerfully that age is no barrier to learning. Her perseverance stands as a strong testimony to the profound joy of devoted service throughout life.

5 Briefly News articles about graduations

Source: Briefly News