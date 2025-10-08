A couple's viral graduation photoshoot captured a true power dynamic, with the husband celebrating his Master's degree while his wife posed in her lawyer's gown

The inspiring slideshow was shared on TikTok and attracted massive views and aspirational comments from the online community

Social media users were impressed by the couple's educational achievements, noting the prevalence of lawyer and engineer marriages

An educated man shared photos of his gorgeous wife supporting him during his master's graduation, wearing her lawyer regalia. Image: @mancinzas

A gorgeous photoshoot celebrating the academic success of an engineer inspired thousands of viewers online, who admired the fact that his wife was equally educated.

The visual display of achievement, shared on TikTok by @mancinzas, was met with widespread awe and aspirational moments.

The multiple slides showcased the husband's impressive milestone: graduating with a Master of Science in Construction Management from the University of Johannesburg. He is seen proudly wearing his graduation regalia and a makaraba (a traditional mining helmet).

Standing next to him is his wife, who is wearing her formal lawyer's gown on a flight of stairs, making the shoot a dual celebration of intelligence and professionalism. The post was captioned with the phrase 'Drunk in educated love,' encapsulating the couple's pride in their achievements.

Social media users were inspired, and many promised to go back to school and hoped to marry educated partners. Image: @mancinzas

SA loves the educated couple

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from a vast number of social media users who praised the highly educated couple. Many viewers congratulated the husband on his Master's achievement and shared how much their combined success inspired them to strive for more.

Some viewers joked that the lawyer and engineer marriages must be the winning team, with users noting how often they see couples with such titles. One woman promised that she was going back to school in 2025 and would later marry an equally educated man.

User @Amila said:

"😂😍This must be the winning team, cause how is everyone married to an engineer and they are lawyers?"

User @asi_phakathi shared:

"Surely this is my sign, my engineer, I'm waiting for you ke bhuti 🥺."

User @Asanda Mdletshe commented:

"Next year I’m going to recreate this 😭 izwani (you watch), POV: The Industrial Psychologist fell in love with an Engineer 😭."

User @Phumlani Macu added:

"Amen! I like this. Date at your level of achievements, bakithi, (guys). You marry someone ongenalutho (who has nothing). Phatha phatha ufuna i divorce (next thing you know), after divorce, a person becomes a millionaire 🤷🏽‍♂."

User @Nkosinathi shared:

"A perfect balance 💯."

User @AugustLeo19 said:

"And someone is sitting somewhere busy saying a degree is a piece of paper 🥺."

Watch the TikTok video below:

