Pebetsi Matlaila started seeing a therapist for her mental health and believes it's the best thing she has ever done

Taking to social media to share her story, Pebetsi made it known that therapy has given her a new perspective on life

Pebetsi feels stronger on her weak days and has learnt that failure is not the end of the world but the start of a new chance to succeed

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has recently become an advocate for therapy after having had a positive experience herself. Self-care is so important, especially when it comes to your mental health.

Taking to social media, Pebetsi opened up about her journey, letting people know that her visits to her therapist make her day. Owning your struggles is something Pebetsi has recently learnt the power of. Mental health is so important.

Pebetsi cannot believe the growth that has come to her since she has started seeing a therapist. Gaining this new perspective on life is making Pebetsi feel like a new woman, reported TimesLIVE.

“I discovered new depths about me that I didn’t even know were there. It is when we are vulnerable that we find our power,” she said.

Learning that feeling weak is okay, Pebetsi feels empowered and in control of her down days.

Pebetsi posted:

