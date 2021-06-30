‘Skeem Saam’ Actress Pebetsi Matlaila Slams Weight Critics

Actress Pebetsi Matlaila has slammed the critics who have had negative things to say about her weight

The Skeem Saam actress levelled a strong argument in regard to her experience of having a baby and the difficulties of losing post-delivery weight

Taking to her Instagram, the Skeem Saam star stressed she would not buckle under pressure to satisfy society's expectations by losing the baby weight so soon after giving birth

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has responded to criticism around her recent weight struggles as she recuperates on maternity leave following her pregnancy.

While spending quality time at home with her newborn baby, the actress who plays Mokgadi on Mzansi's popular SABC 1 soap opera, took to social media where she shared a picture of her look two months ago.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Pebetsi Matlaila has slammed weight critics following her pregnancy. Image: @pebetsimatlaila/ Instagram.

In an accompanying message, Matlaila detailed that it took her nine months, the length of a normal full-term pregnancy, to put on the baby weight.

After setting the scene with this comment, the actress took a bite at detractors, stating she is not going to subject herself to the pressures of society which dictate that she loses weight right away.

The new mom did not shy away from adding that the expectations are unrealistic, although her decision is not to subject herself to dangerous methods simply to uphold the status quo.

Raw struggles have challenged her existence, Matlaila opens up

"Just a reminder of what I used to look like two months ago, as real and raw: no filter, no edit. It took me nine months to put on this baby weight [and] it usually takes just as long to put it off," Matlaila wrote.

"So, what's with the unnecessary pressure society places us under to snap back right away? On top of that, breastfeeding does not afford you many weight loss options. [No man] let’s be realistic," she continued.

Around the same time that she shared the snap of her baby bump, the soap star opened up about her pregnancy, citing that it nearly claimed her life, according to Zalebs. She was quoted saying:

"I don’t know yet, how I survived, I’m told most women with preeclampsia don’t [survive]. I cannot wrap my head around it yet or comprehend what happened. I am told we were brought back from death ... one day I will share the story.

"Since this year began, actually, my existence on earth has been tried and tested. High health risks; a car accident; depression and anxiety; and a fatally challenging birth experience. So, literally, God gave me a second chance at life. I will never take it for granted again."

Matlaila opens up about the difficult birth of her newborn baby

Matlaila in May opened up about the difficulties she had to go through when she gave birth earlier this year.

Briefly News reported that the radio presenter shared that she suffered from preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and other symptoms.

The media personality took to her Instagram and told her fans that she is baffled at how she managed to survive after giving birth. The star shared that she has been told that not many women with the same condition she suffered from survive post-delivery.

