Woman Contracts Covid19, Admitted to Hospital Days Before Vaccine Shot

A woman has taken to social media to detail her experience of contracting Covid-19 only days before she was due to receive the jab

She warned people to not take any symptoms lightly, even if they are not those known to be associated with Covid-19

The third wave of Covid-19 infections continues to wreak havoc in South Africa with the daily infection rate remaining relatively high

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A woman has detailed her harrowing ordeal of contracting the coronavirus only days before she was due to receive a jab meant to protect her against it.

Thabiso Mahlape, who is the founder and publisher of Blackbird Books, has turned to Twitter to relay her experience of learning that she had been infected with Covid-19 and the emotional impact that it has had on her in recent days.

Thabiso Mahlape took to social media to detail her experience after she contracted Covid-19 just days before she was set to receive the vaccine shot. Image: Thabiso Bonita Mahlape/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a tweet on Monday, Mahlape wrote:

"My vaccination date is tomorrow. But in the early hours of Friday morning, I rushed to the ER (Emergency Room) and was found to be positive for Covid and admitted.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"I'm back home now continuing my recovery but I wanted to say, please pray for people who are in hospital, what a horror of a virus."

Mahlape said she encourages people to not take any symptoms lightly, even if they are not those known to be associated with Covid-19. She added that taking steps to safeguard oneself against contracting the virus is not the ultimate guarantee.

"Also, at this point, test any given symptom, however, isolated. I went to the ER because I thought I had a severe case of tonsillitis. I keep replaying the Dr saying I'm positive and how I literally, for a few seconds, lost my mind.

"To have been so scared, so careful, only to get this now, when I can get vaccinated? A kick in the gut. I can't even say, 'be careful, stay safe'. I was. Lesego [Semenya, also know as LesDaChef] was. This is a f**ing nightmare."

Mahlape, who along with the now late LesDaChef, delivered an emotional tribute to the late Nadia Goetham – who was also a popular publisher – at her memorial service back in April. Goetham died of Covid-19 related complications.

Mahlape, at the time, said:

"She was the kind of friend who took on your dreams as if they were her own ... When Nadia [started] publishing, her task was to go after the big sellers. And she did.

"But somewhere along that journey, Nadia got the sense that her being a coloured publisher in South Africa demanded that she look beyond the best sellers and big names, and do what needed to be done, amplifying the voices that needed it most."

In his tribute, Semenya said Goetham had told him that [black publishers'] books need to infiltrate every space. He said:

"She was my boss publisher, my mother publisher, my sister, my friend, my confidant."

Covid19: Gauteng on the path to beating devastating third wave

Per a recent Briefly News report, there seems to be a consensus within the medical and science communities that Gauteng's destructive third wave of Covid-19 infections will soon be a thing of the past.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, said the province, which was recently rocked by a wave of public violence, has shown a decline in the infection rate.

He added that the third wave was more than twice the peak of the first and second waves in the country, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

“Gauteng has really been through a rough patch, but now that they are on the decline, the number of cases will start rapidly going down,” said Karim.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za