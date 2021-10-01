Level 1: Mzansi Discusses Whether Covid19 or Elections Brought New Level

On Thursday, 30 September, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country down to adjusted Alert Level 1

The President made changes to alcohol sales, the curfew and the number of people who will be allowed at gatherings

South Africans have taken to social media to discuss whether the country was moved to this new level due to Covid19 or due to the local government elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently put the country into Alert Level 2. Sales of alcohol at bars, taverns and restaurants will be allowed until 11pm as South Africa officially exited the third wave of Covid19 infections.

Ramaphosa revealed that the Covid19 third wave lasted over 130 days this was just over two weeks more than the first and second waves. According to reports, there were more than 20 000 new cases per day during the peak of the third wave.

In the last week, cases went down to less than 2000 per day. Ramaphosa also explained that there has been a 'sustained' decline in both deaths and hospitalisations related to Covid19.

South Africans have taken to social media to discuss why the country has been moved to level 1. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans respond to new regulations

Alcohol sales will now be allowed to continue through normal provisions of licencing, according to News24. SowetanLIVE reported that alcohol sales will also be permitted from Monday all the way to Sunday.

South African social media users have had #Level1 at the top trending spot since the president spoke on Thursday evening. Briefly News took to Twitter where it seemed that people believe Ramaphosa's changes were made to assist with local government elections.

@PearlThusi shared:

"Weird how we’re at level 1 and they’re being nice just before voting time… Or am I reading too much into it?"

@mbalixo_ tweeted:

"Level 1 has absolutely nothing to do with COVID, they just want to campaign and do their thing in peace Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat."

@MuthwaSa added:

"If nobody votes they'll have to reschedule the elections and we get more level 1."

@Mino_SM wrote:

"Level 1 is so you doofy a***s can vote, andizi lapho."

@MightiJamie said:

"This level 1 is political."

@ThandekaLo stated:

"Covid has always been political and it has nothing to do with your health. Level 1 is political, all about the elections. Once they get your X, they will tell you that your health is at risk again and take you back to level 4."

SA moves to Level 1 adjusted lockdown: "Let us all go out and get vaccinated"

Previously, Briefly News reported that the president announced that the country would be moving from adjusted alert Level 2 to Level 1, to take effect from midnight on 1 October.

Hardship has been a commonality among citizens

Cutting a compassionate figure, Ramaphosa noted the length of time the country has been under lockdown – nearly two years – and the strain this had had on people from all walks of life. The president said citizens will only enjoy these freedoms if people are receptive to a large vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Progress made but more should be done

He noted the progress that's been made since the first jab was administered in the country, with as many as over 17 million vaccine doses to date.

Source: Briefly.co.za