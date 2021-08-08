Cops Make Massive R500m Bust at Durban Harbour, Seize 999 Cocaine Bricks

Cops have made a huge bust at Durban harbour and seized 999 bricks of cocaine valued at R500 million

The police were tipped off that a huge haul of contraband would arrive in Durban

The South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau of the Hawks worked with elements from Gauteng, Durban and the National Office

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made a massive bust at Durban harbour. The police seized 999 cocaine bricks with a value of R500 million.

The bust was made last month by the South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau of the Hawks. The operation included elements from Gauteng, the National Office and units from Durban.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale revealed that the operation was carried out after information was received that a container containing contraband would be arriving in Durban according to IOL.

The bricks of cocaine were stored in a container that was supposed to hold truck parts headed for SCANIA South Africa.

Each of the bricks weighed around one kilogram making the total weight of the cocaine one ton.

Source: Briefly.co.za