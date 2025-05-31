CEO Stan Matthews revealed that rumours of a possible sale to Bloemfontein Celtic created anxiety and division within the team, affecting morale and performances during a critical stage of the season

The club secured their top-flight status by completing a postponed match against Golden Arrows, finishing 14th and narrowly avoiding the relegation playoff zone

Despite a strong start to the season and the dedication of long-serving staff, the club’s form collapsed under the weight of speculation, shifting focus from a top-eight finish to survival

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed the extent to which off-field uncertainty affected the club’s performance during the final stages of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign, admitting the speculation around a possible sale to Bloemfontein Celtic severely disrupted their momentum.

Relegation Fears Overshadow Season Finish

SuperSport narrowly avoided relegation, securing their top-flight status on the final day by completing the second half of an abandoned fixture against Golden Arrows. The result lifted them to 14th place on the table, just outside the relegation playoff spot.

“It’s been really tough .This was a new group of players and technical staff, and the pressure on everyone was immense.” Matthews said post-match

Promising Start Unravels

The club began the season positively, with Matthews citing strong early performances as a sign they could push for a top-eight finish.

“We started well. Against Cape Town City, we dominated possession and were solid. We followed that up with two more draws and then a win over Chippa United. At that stage, everyone was focused on preserving our top-eight run,” he explained.

However, a dramatic dip in form saw those ambitions quickly fade.

Club sale rumours cause turmoil

Matthews pointed to the timing of rumours surrounding a possible club sale and relocation to Bloemfontein as the moment things took a turn for the worse.

“Two weeks ago, the speculation really hit hard. We went from being united to suddenly dealing with questions from players, agents, sponsors, and even the technical team,” Matthews revealed.

Off-field noise added pressure

The long-serving CEO said the stress of simply trying to survive relegation was already difficult without the distraction of ownership uncertainties.

“Managing relegation pressure is tough enough. But when constant rumours about the club’s future don’t go away, it becomes destabilising for everyone involved,” he said.

Loyalty makes uncertainty painful

Matthews praised the commitment of his staff, many of whom have served the club for over a decade, making the situation even more heartbreaking.

“Some have been with me for 15 to 24 years. They eat, sleep, and breathe SuperSport. They’ve helped us win 13 major trophies. Their loyalty made this uncertainty especially painful,” Matthews concluded.

