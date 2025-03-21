SuperSport United have confirmed the sacking of Gavin Hunt after the club's recent poor performance in the Betway Premiership

The Tshwane outfit also appointed a former Mamelodi Sundowns player as their new interim coach after letting go of the ex-Kaizer Chiefs mentor

Netizens and fans of SuperSport shared their thoughts on the Premier Soccer League side's decision to sack the experienced SA manager

SuperSport United have appointed a former Mamelodi Sundowns star as their new interim manager after sacking Gavin Hunt.

The relegation-threatened parted ways with the former Kaizer Chiefs head coach on Friday, March 21, 2025, after reports were already coming about his dismissal a day before.

The South African tactician was let go by the Pretoria-based club after several poor performances in the Betway Premiership, which comes with disappointing results since the start of this campaign.

Hunt returned to the Tshwane outfit in 2022, years after guiding the club to three consecutive South African league titles between 2008 and 2010. The experienced coach was shown the exit door after failing to find a quick solution to the club's constant poor performance.

SuperSport appoint ex-Sundowns star as new manager after sacking Hunt

According to FARPost, SuperSport decided to relieve Hunt of his duty as the club's head coach as they are languishing second from bottom on the Premier Soccer League table, which means they face a serious issue of being relegated from the top division this season.

Matsatsantsa issues an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the dismissal of Hunt.

“SuperSport United FC and Head Coach Gavin Hunt have reached a mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect,” the Pretoria giants' statement reads.

“This was Hunt’s second stint for Matsatsantsa, which lasted two and a half seasons, with the team finishing 3rd in the 2022/23 season and 7th in the 2023/24 season in the league competition. The 60-year-old Hunt achieved a special milestone in February this year, having reached 1,000 PSL Games as Head Coach, which is a first in South African football and is unlikely to be easily surpassed.

“The board and management of the Club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he had done as Head Coach over many years."

The Tshwane outfit also confirmed in the statement that former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andre Arendse will take over as the new interim manager while appreciating Hunt's work in the South African football scene.

“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football, given his extensive knowledge and experience, and will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football. We wish Gavin well in his future endeavours," the PSL club added.

“Andre Arendse will serve as an interim Head Coach, with Goalkeeper Coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.”

Fans react to after SuperSport replace Hunt with Arendse

Maso Nqawe said:

"You lost a very good and experienced coach, I hope you don’t regret this. Your current position in the league is temporary and with just one win, you’d move up to position 12/10, there are still chances that you were going to finish in the top 8. I hope this change won’t affect your players."

nicholasp2105 wrote:

"If you are going to be firing coaches for poor results then don't sell your best players."

Benzo_Ndlovu shared:

"If you gonna rope in Andre then don't expect any difference. We warned you. Get Kwanele Kopo or Seema to take over the reins."

Ndivhuho N commented:

"Maybe, just maybe, stop selling your best players to Sundowns and expect to compete with them for championship. There's no derby in Tshwane because you serve as an academy for Sundowns."

Kgafelo2 reacted:

"Arendse will send this team straight to relegation...remember Hunt was called back to come and arrest the seamless fall the team had embarked on...dnt be fooled by the return in Nedbank cup...Cape town city under Muhsin did the same and continued on their free fall mission."

Sanele Syanda Nkwanyana responded:

"U made a mistake at first when you hired him, this guy is a winner not a rebuilder. Every season he had to lose some o."

Tshehla_P added:

"Andre Arendse shares the same football DNA as Gavin Hunt; therefore, you’re not addressing the underlying issue."

Hunt's daughter reacts to father's sack

