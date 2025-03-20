Kaizer Chiefs' board have been advised not sack Nasreddine Nabi after the Soweto giants recent defeat in the Betway Premiership

The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-0 defeat against Richards Bay over the weekend and the defeat raises a lot of questions about the Tunisian tactician

The club board were to have met with the former AS FAR Rabat coach to find solution to their current poor outing

Kaizer Chiefs management reportedly summoned their club's head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, after their 2-0 loss against relegation-threatened side Richards Bay over the weekend.

The Glamour Boys have been struggling with consistency since the start of the season, and the fans' trust in the Tunisian tactician is deteriorating with recent poor performance.

Amakhosi are eighth on the Premier Soccer League table with 29 points after 22 matches played this campaign. There's still hope of winning a title as they are still in the race to win the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs management summon Nasreddine Nabi after Amakhosi's loss to Richards Bay. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Why sacking Nabi is not the solution to Chiefs' problems

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, reacted to the report about Nabi having a meeting with the Kaizer Chiefs board concerning the team's performance so far this season, and also some part of their fans calling for dismissal.

"A large number of Kaizer Chiefs supporters have been calling for the sacking of Nasreddine Nabi due to their poor run of form this season, especially in the Betway Premiership, but I don't think that's the solution to their problems," he said.

"If you check Chiefs performance in their previous years, then you will see that Nabi is really not the main issue here, we've seen matches in which they've dominated from start to finish but end up not getting the desired result.

"If they sack Nabi now at the point of the season, then it could be detrimental to what the Tunisian gaffer is already building at the club.

"There are clear signs that he can deliver, and return the club to their best, but the squad he has are yet to give him what he desires especially in the attacking positions."

Anuma claimed it's too late to consider sacking Nabi at this point of the season, and should be allowed to finish what he started, and they might consider letting him go at the end of the campaign.

"Sacking Nabi with eight games to go in the Premier Soccer League and a semi-final game still left to play will definitely affect the team rhythm the more," he added.

"They can decide to let him go at the end of the season (which I don't advise) if they are still not satisfied with his work, but doing it now would affect their chances of winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing in a good position on the PSL table."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News