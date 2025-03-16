Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts after the Soweto giants suffered yet another setback in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-0 loss against Richards Bay as they missed out on the opportunity to move up on the Betway Premiership table.

“We are in the process of building a team, and a big club like Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t come together in just six or seven months. It takes time,” Nabi said, maintaining a calm outlook despite the setback.

“We know exactly what we need to improve within the team and the club. One game’s result won’t alter our long-term vision,” he added.

Source: Briefly News