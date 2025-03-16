PSL: Nasreddine Nabi Reacts After Kaizer Chiefs’ Defeat Against Richards Bay
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts after the Soweto giants suffered yet another setback in the Betway Premiership this weekend.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-0 loss against Richards Bay as they missed out on the opportunity to move up on the Betway Premiership table.
“We are in the process of building a team, and a big club like Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t come together in just six or seven months. It takes time,” Nabi said, maintaining a calm outlook despite the setback.
“We know exactly what we need to improve within the team and the club. One game’s result won’t alter our long-term vision,” he added.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.