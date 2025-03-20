Nasreddine Nabi Remains the Perfect Manager for Kaizer Chiefs Despite Poor Start

Nasreddine Nabi is presently under fire at Kaizer Chiefs after the club’s recent defeat in the Betway Premiership

A section of the Soweto giant’s supporters want the Tunisian tactician sacked with eight matches left to play in the PSL

The Glamour Boys have been told why Nabi is still the perfect manager for the club despite their inconsistencies

Some Kaizer Chiefs fans have been airing their views about their club’s recent performance in the Betway premiership and want Nasreddine Nabi sacked.

The Tunisian manager took over the helms of affairs at the club at the start of the season but the team lacked consistency in their performances and that has brought doubts about the coach’s ability to make Amakhosi great again.

After their 2-0 loss against Richards Bay over the weekend, the club management reportedly had a meeting with Nabi with respect to the team’s form.

Questions have been asked about who should replace the former Young African coach at the Naturena or if he should continue with his job.

Nabi: The perfect manager for Kaizer Chiefs

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts when asked who is the perfect manager for Kaizer Chiefs after their recent blushes under Nabi.

“I might get on so many Kaizer Chiefs fans' nerves because of my view but that's just my opinion about things going on at the club present,” he said.

“As I said earlier sacking Nabi won’t bring the solution most of the fans are desperate to see happen quickly, and they need to stick with him till the end of the season.

“You see the signs of what Nabi is trying to do at the club when a team go through a bad run of many seasons, they need to be patient with someone trying to effect a change, and it would definitely take time.”

Anuma went on to explain why Nabi is the perfect manager for Kaizer Chiefs despite the club’s poor run of performances.

“You can see that he loves the club because a coach that could turn down his country’s national team job, is attached to the job, and his commitment shouldn’t be questioned,” he added.

“It’s not rocket science that the club management is not talking about sacking or giving him an ultimatum because they know it would take time to return this team to where it belongs as they’ve been below par for a long period.

“The players alongside the new arrivals are still adapting to his style, and they miss loads of chances, I can recall so many matches this thing happened this season, especially against the big sides Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Amakhosi's recent matches against them show progress, and Nabi is beginning to understand how to play against these teams compared to how they started this season.

“I understand the impatience from the fans, but why not trust him till the end of the season and see if he can deliver the Nedbank Cup.”

Why sacking Nabi is not the solution to Chiefs' problem

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs board held a meeting with Nabi over the club's recent performance, but the club management were told why sacking the Tunisian tactician is not the solution to their current problem.

