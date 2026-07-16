Orlando Pirates supporters were left wondering whether their coach would return after his candid end-of-season remarks

Abdeslam Ouaddou has now explained what was behind those comments and where his focus lies

The Buccaneers boss also addressed rumours linking him with opportunities away from the club

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained the comments that sparked speculation over his future. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained the comments that fuelled speculation over his future after last season, saying they reflected the demands of the job rather than a desire to leave the club. The Buccaneers mentor said he has returned from the off-season refreshed and remains fully committed to the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

According to The South African, Ouaddou said his honesty about feeling exhausted was misunderstood.

Orlando Pirates coach explains what he meant

The Moroccan coach said the pressure of managing a club of Orlando Pirates' stature had caught up with him after a long campaign.

"I really had a good time resting. I was just honest with people. I felt tired because to lead such a fantastic club, with fantastic fans, it's demanding," he said.

"So, I don't understand why some people don't understand that sometimes coaches can be tired."

Ouaddou added that the break had helped him recover.

"I'm back and I have recharged all my batteries. I'm not 100%, I'm 2000%."

Ouaddou responds to Orlando Pirates exit rumours

The 46-year-old also dismissed reports linking him with clubs in North Africa and Europe.

"I have read a lot of things. People need to understand that I'm a very loyal person. They gave me the opportunity to lead such a big club. I must be very loyal to these people. I'm very loyal to the fans," he said.

Orlando Pirates will be defending their title. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates focus shifts to new season

Ouaddou guided Orlando Pirates to the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout titles during his first season in charge. With pre-season preparations underway, he said his attention is firmly on building on that success rather than looking elsewhere.

Ouaddou's latest comments appear to have put an end to questions over his future, with the Pirates coach insisting he is re-energised and focused on the challenges of the new campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs transfer news

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs could be in line for a major financial windfall after fresh transfer interest in Glody Lilepo intensified.

Reports suggest Moroccan giants AS FAR have significantly increased their offer, potentially allowing AmaKhosi to almost double the amount they paid for the Congolese winger just 18 months ago.

Source: Briefly News