Lou Sulola Samuel bio: Everything to know about Heidi Klum's daughter

Most celebrity kids are in the public limelight not because of their achievements but due to their famous parents. That is the case for Lou Sulola Samuel. She is 12 years old but has already taken the entertainment world by storm. But who are her celebrity parents?

Lou Sulola Samuel is the daughter of Heidi Klum, an international supermodel and famous British singer Seal. However, Sulola is too young to start her professional career and is only famous for being the daughter of popular American celebrities. So, who is the father of Heidi Klum's first child? This article has everything you would love to know about Heidi Klum's daughter.

Lou Sulola Samuel's profiles

Full Name Lou Sulola Samuel Date of Birth October 9, 2009 Age 12 years Birthday October 9 Birthplace Los Angeles, CA Zodiac Sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Nigerian and German) Religion Christianity Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Hair Colour Black Eyes Colour Black Father Seal Mother Heidi Klum Siblings 3

Lou Sulola Samuel's age

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 9, 2009. She is the daughter of Heidi Klum and Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, better known as Seal. She is American by nationality and has a mixed ethnicity; her mother is German, and her father is Nigerian.

Lou Sulola Samuel's siblings are Henry Gunther Adeola Dashtu Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor, and Helena Leni. Lou belongs to the Libra ethnic group and enjoys travelling, watching series, playing games and spending quality time with her family and friends.

Lou Sulola Samuel's height

Lou measures 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 45kg. She has a dark complexion and curly black coloured hair. Similarly, she has beautiful dark brown coloured eyes, which compliments her looks. As of now, the lovely daughter has a petite body, while her other measurements are unknown. However, with time and age, she will eventually become a beautiful lady like her mother.

Lou Sulola Samuel's parents

Her parents are Heid and Seal. The two dated for a short time before they tied the knot on May 10, 2005. The couple was blessed with their first son, Henry Gunther Adeola Dashtu, born on September 12, 2005, and their second son, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, born on November 22, 2006.

Heid and Seals' daughter, Lou Sulola Samuel, was born after seven years of being together. They decided to part ways in January 2012 and the divorce was finalized in 2014, but they remain friends.

Lou Sulola Samuel's mother

Her mother is Heidi Klum, born on June 1, 1973, in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, to Gunther Klum, an executive for a cosmetics company and Erns, a hairdresser. She studied fine arts at Staatliche Hochschule fur Bildende Kunste. She started her professional career as a model in 1993 and has graced the cover pages of various leading magazines in the United States.

However, her breakthrough was in February 1998, after her appearance on the Sports Illustrated magazine cover. This gave her recognition as one of the topmost models of the time. She has walked on many high fashion runways and worked with high-profile designers. She has done everything from Victoria's Secret to New York Fashion Show with style and poise.

Besides modelling, she did a career in Hollywood and made TV appearances in the United States and Germany. Over the years, she has featured in other top films such as Blow Dry, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, etc.

In 2013, she landed an opportunity to judge America's Got Talent, a reality TV show for magicians, dancers, singers and comedians.

Is Leni Klum Heidi's biological daughter?

Heidi was in a relationship with Flavio Briatore, the MD of the Formula 1 team of the Renault. Unfortunately, their relationship did not go well, and the couple separated in January 2004, before the birth of their child Leni.

Does Flavio Briatore see his daughter? Heidi Klum's ex Flavio Briatore admits he does not see daughter Leni. In a statement, he said;

Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child needs to grow up in a family.

Lou Sulola Samuel's father

Her father is Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, professionally known as Seal. He is a Grammy Award-winning British singer-songwriter and musician. He was born on February 19, 1963, in London, England. He received a degree in architecture and did odd jobs before venturing into his music. He has been a celebrated artist since the 1990s. His music is immensely popular, not just in the UK but in other parts of the world too.

Lou Sulola Samuel's net worth

Sulola is still young and fully dependent on her parents, and thus she has not net-worthy yet. However, her supportive parents provide, enabling her to enjoy life as a child without any form of media stunts.

Her mother, Heidi Klum, has an impressive net worth of $160 million. She derives her income from her movies, Tv shows, and modelling. Her father has an estimated net worth of around $40 million. Both have gained immense stardom and fortune from their career through their hard work and dedication.

Above is everything to know about Lou Sulola Samuel, popularly known as Heidi Klum's daughter. She may still be young but has already made headlines. She is still in school, and maybe she will follow her mother's career path as a fashion model.

