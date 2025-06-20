A viral video showed a man gifting new school shoes to a boy walking in broken ones, deeply touching and inspiring Mzansi

The man was also praised for approaching the child with respect and humility, without recording the child's face

The act sparked widespread praise, reflecting on the power of small gestures and prompting community support

A video of a philanthropist man gifting new school shoes to a boy went viral, deeply moving Mzansi and sparking praise for his humility and the profound impact of simple acts of kindness.

A man’s sweet act of kindness towards a boy with broken school shoes left South Africans emotional. Image: King Freddy

Source: Facebook

A profound act of generosity, captured in a viral video, has left thousands across Mzansi deeply emotional and genuinely inspired. The heartwarming video shows a compassionate man gifting a brand-new pair of school shoes to a young boy he encountered walking in worn-out, broken shoes. This simple yet powerful gesture, initially shared on Facebook, has rapidly become a symbol of everyday kindness.

The touching clip, posted by the Facebook account freddyfhatuwani, shows the boy fitting the shoes, and although the boy's face was not shown in the video, many could tell he was beaming with happiness. He also told the boy to wear the new shoes the following day. He captioned the post:

"A young boy was coming from school, and his school shoes were not in good condition. A random Guy blessed him with a pair of Softer brand brand-new school shoes, KIWI Shoe Care polish and BIC Stationery. God bless Africa King Freddy Foundation."

Beyond Freddy's act of kindness

Freddy is also the founder of the King Freddy Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to assisting those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The response from Mzansi has been overwhelmingly positive, with social media comments overflowing with praise, emotion, and admiration.

Beyond the wave of emotional responses, the video served as a powerful call to action, inspiring many to consider how they too could contribute to their communities. At its core, it narrates a simple yet universal story of human kindness, a powerful reminder that the smallest gestures of goodwill often leave the most monumental and lasting impact.

A good Samaritan stepped in to help a young learner in need, and SA can’t stop praising him. Image: King Freddy

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming video

Matsetsana Pearl Rampete asked:

"How do we contribute to the foundation?"

Hernandez Asamowa said:

"We thank you for the love you have for the kids. You are very kind, may god continue to bless your life in many cases. We thank you, my brother, may God bless you."

Tau Mok wrote:

"God bless you, my king, if we keep on doing this in future, we won't experience more dropouts."

Mollin Chihota highlighted:

"May God bless you, thank you again, you didn't reveal the child's face."

Mamakathuto Ramz said:

Yo bro, where are you based? I really want to support, more blessings, brother."

Makgitli Mafoligela added:

"God will bless you, my brother, you are doing a good job."

Sipho Gumede wrote:

"God bless you. May God be with you and your family."

Katleho Sancherz added:

"God, please be with this guy, who is trying to save the young boy's future."

King Biso added:

"People sitting at home and doing nothing but dishing out nasty comments, while these people are trying to make a difference, “why this is why that?” What did you do to make a difference in your community today?"

Watch the Facebook video below:

