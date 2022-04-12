A pupil couldn't hold back his joy after receiving a pair of Bathu school shoes in a video that went viral on Facebook

The student, shoebox in hand, broke into a jovial dance in celebration of his new shoes, touching the hearts of Saffas

Peeps were chuffed to see the young man express his joy and commended him for the refreshing way he showed his appreciation

The shoe brand, Bathu, posted a humbling clip of a happy student who danced in appreciation of the pair of shoes that he revived. The clip went viral on Facebook as peeps hailed the brand as modern-day pioneers in corporate social responsibility.

In the video, the dancing boy was cheered on by his peers who were seen in the background enjoying his dance.

A student danced for joy after getting new school shoes in a video that went viral online. Image: Bathu/Facebook

Saffas who saw the video on Facebook praised Bathu for their generosity and commended the young man for his appreciation. The clip lifted the spirits of many peeps who admitted that they enjoyed watching it.

Lucy Ntiwane said:

"We appreciate you and your team for your kindness and the good work you did for our learners. Indeed you bring joy to them... They shall 'Walk their Journey' with a smile and confidence. #Makause educator"

Manthepe MamaLethabo Maloka said:

"This is awasome, Well done abuti Theo Baloyi & team for putting smiles on those kids faces.#Bathu shoes all the way ❤️❤️."

Gosekwang Malatji said:

"South Africa need more people like you may the God and your ancestors bless you more."

Cheryl Madondo said:

"Pure joy thank u so much for providing for these children God will bless you even more ."

Nkqunkqu Myeko said:

"Keep up the good work Theo. May God add where you took from. Halaalaa we are proud of you."

Njabulentle March said:

"This is Soo beautiful look how happy he is. I'm touched ❤️❤️."

Tshepi Greg said:

"Doesn't get any better than this ❤️ this is unmatched beautiful ♥️."

Nokubongwa Hlasekazi Sibisi said:

"A good sign of appreciation ."

Back to school: Pupils ecstatic as 1st day of academic year commences

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently spoke about the amended school calendar for 2021 confirming the reopening of schools on Monday, 15 February. Kids have been excitedly getting ready for their first official day back.

#BackToSchool is now trending on Twitter as parents and pupils show their back-to-school looks off. The general consensus is that of pure joy and excitement. Some are starting their first day at 'big school' and parents could not be prouder.

Others are starting their last years of high school before they take the world by storm. EWN posted Motshekga's full statement about the reopening of schools. Motshekga stated that strict adherence to health and safety protocols has been emphasised in order to save lives.

