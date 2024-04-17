Where is Kim Garam now? Here is why she left Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim is a South Korean musical group comprising five members: Hong Eun-chae, Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha and Huh Yun-jin. Initially a six-member group, Kim Garam exited the band. Unfortunately, the young artist’s career ended even before it started. So, what happened to Garam, and where is she today?

Celebrity status comes with much public scrutiny; sometimes, fans can dig into your deepest secrets. This is the case for Kim, whose past came hunting her after she was appointed the group's main vocalist of the group.

Surrounded by controversy and backlash, the singer was compelled to abandon her dreams after only 79 days as a member of the K-pop group. This article highlights Kim Garam's rise and fall.

Kim Garam’s profile summary

Full name Kim Garam Gender Female Date of birth 16 November 2005 Age 18 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Sangju, Gyeongsangbuk, South Korea Nationality South Korean Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 45 kg (99 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Singer Famous for Being a former member of Le Sserafim

Who is Kim Garam?

Kim Garam (aged 18 as of 2024) was born on 16 November 2005 in Sangju, Gyeongsang, South Korea. She is a former member of the famous K-pop group, Le Sserafim.

The singer gained notoriety at 16 when she joined Le Sserafim on 5 April 2022. The group debuted on 2 May 2022 with the EP Fearless. However, on 20 July 2022, Garam’s exclusive contract was terminated.

Why did Kim Garam leave Le Sserafim?

Bullying allegations surfaced against the singer after her appointment. HYBE and Source Music immediately defended Kim, saying the rumour was meant to tarnish the reputation of the K-pop star.

Nonetheless, a month later, new evidence against Kim surfaced online. A school violence committee document was released, accusing her as the main culprit in a bullying incident.

HYBE continued supporting Garam and dismissing the information as false. However, the firm's decision would eventually change on 19 May 2022 after the victim came forward with her lawyer. She accused the singer and her friends of bullying, resulting in her attempted suicide.

The victim's legal team threatened to release official evidence against the singer if HYBE continued supporting her.

If HYBE continues to imply that the allegation is malicious and Kim Garam is the victim without a sincere apology [to Daeryun], this law firm will protect the victim as a result of the violence included in the case summary. If needed, we will reveal the full text of the notice.

HYBE, in turn, released a statement explaining that they would investigate the issue later that day.

Since the victim has announced the part of the matter that occurred in 2018, we would like to say that we will also organize our stance and announce it as soon as possible.

On 20 May 2022, Source Music tweeted that the group would continue with five members. Kim's contract was terminated two months later, and she was permanently removed from the group.

Kim Garam’s reaction to her contract termination

On 10 August, the singer responded to the allegations via a now-deleted post on her friend’s Instagram account.

Since I worked hard towards my dream, I was honestly scared my dreams would be shattered because of my past actions. However, with each passing day, I became more scared of all the accusations made against me.

On 11 August, HYBE responded to Garam’s statement, affirming their final decision.

Due to the termination of Kim Garam’s contract, further comments are inappropriate, so there is nothing for us to say.

Where is Kim Garam now?

Since leaving Le Sserafim, Kim has graduated from the School of Performing Arts in Seoul. She is allegedly a member of Dongguk University’s film department.

After failing her first audition, Kim Garam joined the renowned K-pop girl group Le Sserafim. However, after she successfully joined the band, she faced a severe bullying allegation that led to the termination of her contract with HYBE.

