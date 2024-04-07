Minnie Dlamini had her turn on the Comedy Central roast, where celebrities gathered to make jokes at her expense

The South African actress has had her fair shape of drama in the public eye, and she was the perfect candidate for the roast

Minnie Dlamini's Comedy Central roast night was also celebrated by the viral artist Rasta who came with his new work

Minnie Dlamini was the woman of the moment at the latest Comedy Central roast. The TV personality attended the Roast of Minnie Dlamini, where she would have her turn on the hot seat.

Rasta was at the ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’, and he painted the actress. Image: @officialrastatheartist / @minnidlamini

Before, Minnie Dlamini, Somizi Mhlongo also had his roast broadcast on various platforms. Things took a turn when Rasta came on stage to present Minnie Dlamini with a gift.

Minnie Dlamini gets Rasta's art at Comedy Central roast

In a video shared by @MDNnews, Minnie was on stage holding a portrait done by Rasta. The artist is well known for making questionable paintings of famous people.

Watch the video below:

SA armused by Rasta's Minnie Dlamini's portrait

Many people were amused by the video of Rasta on Comedy Central. Netizens commented on the work that Rasta did for Minnie Dlamini.

@MlDibo was amused:

"Cringe-worthy. Rasta ain’t got no shame."

@mzamogalore said:

"Rasta just draws what he wants to draw then he decides later who it is."

@ForexMpopo wrote:

"Good job Rasta you deserve a promotion."

@Aunty_TeeTee remarked:

"Rasta should just draw places and things not people because yhini manje lena?"

@buhlebamashasha commented:

"I’m beginning to believe Rasta is an art comedian, ngeke! This was meant to make us laugh."

@bynicolenoah noted:

"The painting looks more like Boity than Minne."

Rasta faces backlash for Zahara's tribute painting

Briefly News previously reported that Rasta, the Artist who always stirs the pot with his controversial portraits, tried his hand at a tribute painting for Zahara.

He showcased his work of art at the late singer's funeral in East London on Saturday. Let's just say the brush strokes failed to impress.

Fans, still riding the emotional rollercoaster after Zahara's untimely passing, are not holding back.

