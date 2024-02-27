Mlindo The Vocalist is gearing up to release a song centred around gender-based violence

The singer shared a preview of his new single, hoping to spread the message against the growing issue

Fans look forward to hearing Mlindo's new song despite the long wait for the song to arrive

Mlindo The Vocalist shared a teaser of his upcoming single, ‘Isandla Ska Baba’. Images: mlindothevocalist

Mlindo The Vocalist teased his new song dropping in March 2024. The KwaZulu-Natal singer sang his heart out in his GBV awareness track, leaving fans wanting more.

Mlindo The Vocalist teases new single

Beloved KwaZulu-Natal singer, Mlindo The Vocalist is hoping to raise awareness about a growing issue impacting the country.

Moving on from his beef with Maphorisa, the Usukulude hitmaker is gearing up to share a heartfelt song, Isandla Ska Baba, a song against gender-based violence.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mlindo shared a teaser of his upcoming song, slated to drop on Friday, 22 March 2024.

When asked about the lengthy wait for the song, Mlindo revealed to a fan that several streaming platforms needed time to process his song before release:

"Apple Music and other platforms need time to get the song playlisted."

"Isandla ska baba dropping 22nd of March #stopGBV"

Mzansi shows love to Mlindo The Vocalist's song

Mlindo pulled on fans' heartstrings, and they gave him the green light for the song.

Previously, the singer's partner also received Mzansi's stamp of approval after watching their adorable TikTok videos.

nokuthembadangazela complained:

"That's too far, why can't it be today?"

sphesihle21hrs said:

"The vocalist himself."

nkosih_mtshali asked:

"So it's not an album? We want an album."

tlaleng_pitso wrote:

"That time, the 22nd of March is far."

nashivinda admired Mlindo:

"That's why your music is so amazing, big bro, it has a message."

_uncle_tman praised Mlindo:

"Powerful song."

