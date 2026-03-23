Mbuyiseni Ndlozi defended Police Commissioner General Mkhwanazi against criticism from EFF leader Julius Malema amidst a growing public debate

Ndlozi warned against undermining whistleblowers, likening potential consequences to a 'mafia state' in South Africa

Malema faces scrutiny following a testimony linking him to political interference in a City of Tshwane security tender

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Ndlozi has called on South Africans to defend KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: MbuyiseniNdlozi/X

Source: Twitter

Prominent former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called on South Africans to defend KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi from what he described as "petty, egotistical, pompous and parasitic attacks."

Possible link between Khan and Malema

Ndlozi made the remarks on X amid growing debate following criticism of Mkhwanazi by Julius Malema. Malema, speaking at a rally on Saturday, 21 March 2026, accused Mkhwanazi of dragging him and the EFF into his personal disputes with another senior officer, General Khan. He said Mkhwanazi should resolve his issues with Khan without involving the party, adding that the EFF was not part of internal police conflicts. Khan previously attended an EFF gala dinner in 2023, prompting speculation about a possible link between him and Malema.

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In response, Ndlozi urged the public to protect Mkhwanazi, warning that failure to defend whistleblowers would risk turning the country into a "mafia state." He referenced the killing of Babita Deokaran and questioned what could happen to Mkhwanazi, adding that attempts to frame the matter as a personality dispute were misguided. Ndlozi said such narratives, which he attributed to some journalists, politicians and experts, sought to undermine efforts to act against members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who allegedly protected and benefited from organised crime with the backing of senior politicians.

Malema warned that Mkhwanazi should not attempt to threaten or blackmail him. Image: EFFSA/X

Source: Twitter

Expose criminal networks

He said Mkhwanazi's objective was to expose criminal networks involving high-ranking officials and warned that if he failed, the country risked becoming ungovernable and descending into what he described as a "banana republic." Although Ndlozi did not name Malema directly, his remarks were widely seen as a response to the EFF leader's comments. Malema also warned that Mkhwanazi should not attempt to threaten or blackmail him, stating that he was not intimidated by police.

His comments followed testimony at the Madlanga Commission, where he was mentioned in connection with alleged political interference in a City of Tshwane security tender. During testimony by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, evidence was presented showing communication between Malema and City of Tshwane chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi, as well as Tshwane Metro Police Department deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini. Nkosi alleged that Dhlamini had provided a list of seven preferred service providers, which he claimed originated from the EFF and Malema.

EFF’s Marshall Dlamini dismisses allegations made against Julius Malema

Briefly News also reported that Marshall Dlamini addressed the recent allegations made against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema.

The EFF Secretary General also weighed in on Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Source: Briefly News