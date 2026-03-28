Netizens Question Gayton McKenzie’s New Information About Joslin Smith Disappearance
- South Africans questioned Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s knowledge of Joslin Smith’s disappearance
- McKenzie discussed the latest development in the case of the little girl who disappeared in 2024
- Some called for him to be investigated and questioned why he confidently knew so much about the disappearance
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE— The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s revelation of information about Joslin Smith’s case unsettled South Africans. Some called for him to be investigated.
According to SABC News, McKenzie said on 27 March 2026 that he provided acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia with new information to boost the investigation. He said that he sits next to him in Parliament and added that he was not going to sweep the case under the carpet. McKenzie also pointed out that there could be more people involved in Joslin’s disappearance.
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What happened to Joslin Smith?
Joslin disappeared from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, in February 2024. A massive search was launched for her, and the Saldanha Bay mayor offered a reward for information leading to her discovery.
Joslin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her partner, Jacquin Appollis, and their associate, Steveno Van Rhyn, were arrested for their role in her disappearance. The trio was placed on trial, which began in February 2025, a year after her disappearance. Lourentia Lombaard, who was arrested for her involvement, turned state's witness and testified against them.
She alleged that the trio sold Joslin to a sangoma for R20,000. Neither accused opted to testify, and the judge, Nathan Erasmus, found them guilty of trafficking in persons and kidnapping. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and have unsuccessfully appealed their sentence.
South Africans raise eyebrows
Netizens called for McKenzie to be investigated for the knowledge he has about the case.
Portia Nqwelo said:
“He must also be investigated. He talks a lot.”
Alida van der Merwe remarked:
“Why does he know so much? Makes me think.”
Kenako Endaweni agreed.
“Let him be investigated. He has too much information.”
Lesedi Lesedi joined in:
“They must investigate him, too. I don’t trust that minister.”
Bheki Ndlovu asked:
“He said the child is alive. Where is the child?”
Arleze Flynn was unimpressed.
“Yoh, Gayton is milking this case to get votes.”
SAPS resumes search for Joslin Smith
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) has renewed its search for Joslin Smith in Diazville, where she was last seen. A large-scale search was launched following possible evidence regarding her disappearance.
Officers descended on Diazville, accompanied by sniffer dogs, in an area called The Dunes. The police confirmed to Briefly News that detectives were conducting searches in the area to investigate claims a community member made about her whereabouts. However, no tangible evidence linked to Joslin has been found.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za