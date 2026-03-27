The Ad Hoc Committee, which was established to probe corruption in the justice system, has been a rollercoaster of emotions and extravagant behaviour from witnesses

These include outbursts of anger between members of Parliament, witnesses walking out, and proving the absence of cosmetic surgical procedures

Briefly News has compiled a list of the most memorable moments during the Ad Hoc Committee's sittings as the probe into corruption continues

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

MPs and witnesses made the Ad Hoc Committee memorable. Images: Gauteng Newspaper News/ Facebook and Per-Anders Petterson/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— South Africa’s National Assembly is well-known to be a theatre of drama, comedy, and heated conflict, and the Ad Hoc Committee dished these up by the spoonfuls in 2026. Witnesses and Members of Parliament entertained, angered, and amused South Africans from the time the Committee was established. Briefly News has compiled some of the colourful, emotional, and entertaining moments since the Committee was established.

Paul O’Sullivan walks out of Parliament

Controversial forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan served one of the most memorable moments at the Ad Hoc Committee, which may have gotten him in hot water. O’Sullivan abruptly walked out of the proceedings on 26 February 2026 while facing questions from Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize. O’Sullivan had previously threatened to withdraw from the proceedings, and when he walked out, he angered Members of Parliament. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s MP David Skosana did not take O’Sullivan’s actions kindly as he followed him to the door, blasting him for his sudden departure.MPs also called for legal action to be taken against him.

Sarah-Jane Trent breaks down in tears

Sarah-Jane Trent, who appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 5 March, was overwhelmed by the proceedings. A former associate of O’Sullivan, Trent broke down and cried after she faced intense questioning about her alleged infiltration of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). Her emotional state led the normally fiery Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, to show his gentle side when he asked if she was able to continue. She excused herself and left the gallery for a few moments before returning to continue her testimony.

General Senthumule proves she didn’t get a BBL

Suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya got on the wrong side of his fellow Deputy National Commissioner General Hilda Senthumule with allegations that she had a cosmetic procedure done on her. Sibiya had previously claimed during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala paid for Senthumule to obtain a BBL.

General Hilda Senthumule showed Parliament that she was free of cosmetic additions. Image: Gauteng Newspaper News

Source: Facebook

She appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 10 March and was eager to prove to the nation and Parliament that she was free of any cosmetic changes to her body. She requested to stand up and joked that she wanted the nation to see the national asset and much talked-about BBL. She then promptly informed the Committee that she was taking legal action against Sibiya.

TikTokker recreates tense Mkhwanazi-Adams moment

A TikTokker humorously reenacted a tense moment between KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams. Adams, a vocal critic of Mkhwanazi, was on the receiving end of a tongue-lashing when Mkhwanazi pointedly told him that it was important for him to receive an education. The TikTokker’s reenactment left South Africans in stitches.

Adams and Dereleen James clash

Mkhwanazi was not the only one with an unpleasant exchange with Adams. In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA MP Dereleen James took him to task for comments he made. Adams, unappreciative of her critique, called her out.

James accused Adams of derailing a discussion about accommodation arrangements for the Political Killings Task Team. Adams accused her of shouting, and the pair engaged in a heated argument.

Source: Briefly News