South Africa

General Senthumule to Take Legal Action Against Sibiya Over ‘BBL’ Allegations

by  Mbalenhle Butale
3 min read
  • Acting Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Hilda Senthumule has accused Shadrack Sibiya of spreading false allegations that businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala paid for a cosmetic procedure she allegedly underwent
  • Senthumule told Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating police corruption that the claims are defamatory and have damaged her reputation
  • She has now confirmed that she is pursuing both civil and criminal charges against Sibiya over the allegations

Sibiya and Senthumule
Senthumule has now confirmed that she is pursuing both civil and criminal charges against Sibiya over the allegations. Images: IOL/ Facebook and Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — Acting Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Hilda Senthumule, has accused Shadrack Sibiya of spreading false allegations about a cosmetic procedure she allegedly underwent, which he claimed was funded by businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Senthumele was giving testimony in front of the Ad Hoc Committee on 10 March 2026, against allegations involving corruption within the police system and the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Force (PKTT)

Senthumele denies surgery claims

According to Eyewitness News, Senthumule said she was deeply offended by Sibiya’s claim that Matlala paid for a cosmetic surgery known as BBL. She denied having any procedures, even standing up to substantiate her claims.

“If the chair can allow me before I respond, I actually want to stand up people have been dying to see this BBL, they were expecting Tebogo Thobejane, Faith Nketsi” said Senthumele

Standing up she said she wanted South Africa to see the national asset and the much talked about BBL.

Rejecting the claims as false and damaging to her reputation, Senthumule told the committee she is now pursuing both civil and criminal legal action against Sibiya.

Denies knowledge of the PKTT

She further denied prior knowledge of the disbandment of the PKTT. According to Senthumule, she only became aware of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s December 2024 directive more than a month after it had been issued.

The directive, dated 31 December, was reportedly signed while she was on leave with her family. Senthumule told evidence leaders she was neither consulted nor included in the decision-making process.

She testified that she only learned about the directive through correspondence from suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

“I did not see the 31 December letter at the time. I only saw it referenced in a letter General Sibiya wrote to me, and that is how I learned about the disbandment in his letter dated 4 February,”she said.

Sibiya is grilled over PKTT closure

In related news, suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya faced intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 19 February 2026, over what were described as misleading statements in his testimony. Commission Chair Chief Justice Mandisa Madlanga questioned Sibiya grilled Sibiya over the circumstances surrounding the closure of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). Sibiya had previously testified that he signed off on the PKTT’s close-out report but was acting on instructions from National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

During cross-examination, Madlanga asked where the evidence was that he had instructed the task team to be shut down. Appearing visibly frustrated, Sibiya conceded that there was nowhere in the files supplied as evidence that recommended closure in respect of task teams.

Ad Hoc committee
Acting Deputy Commissioner Senthumele gave testimony in front of the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: @ParliamentRSA/X
Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbalenhle Butale avatar

Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.

