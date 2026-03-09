Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing corruption in the criminal justice system says President Cyril Ramaphosa must face MPs in person and should not receive special treatment

The committee also wants suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel to testify, although he still needs the president’s permission to appear

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is now expected to give evidence next week after the committee adjusted its schedule

SOUTH AFRICA — Members of Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system say President Cyril Ramaphosa must not receive special treatment and should be held fully accountable to Parliament.

According to Eyewitness News, committee members want the president to appear before MPs in person and to submit his written responses to their questions without delay.

MPs want Ramaphosa to appear in person

Fazel’s testimony still uncertain

The committee is also seeking testimony from suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, who still requires permission from the president before he can give evidence.

During a meeting on Monday, members discussed a list of outstanding witnesses, including Fazel. However, there is disagreement among MPs about whether he should testify in a public hearing or in camera due to the sensitive and classified nature of the information related to his role.

Malema said corruption cannot be classified

Committee member Julius Malema argued that allegations of corruption should not be shielded behind claims of secrecy.

“You cannot classify corruption as top secret. We are investigating the corrupt manner in which our institutions have been collapsed,” Malema said during the meeting.

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo also raised concerns about how the president’s submission would be handled, objecting to the proposed deadline of 16 March.

“No special treatment on the basis that he’s the president. We are not accepting this excuse of the 16th because everyone here is complaining about time,” Nomvalo said.

Mkhwanazi’s appearance postponed

The committee has also adjusted its programme, with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi now expected to appear before the committee next week instead of Friday. The committee has previously said Mkhwanazi is expected to appear on Thursday or Friday following the appearance of National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Mkhwanazi's appearance is highly anticipated as he is expected to provide evidence that could substantiate his previous accusations, which have implicated multiple high-ranking police officials and politicians in corruption within South Africa’s police service and state security and intelligence structures.

