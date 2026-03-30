Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, may be deported

Mugabe was arrested for attempted murder in Johannesburg after allegedly shooting one of his staff members

Mugabe is expected to take a plea deal in an alleged attempt to avoid jail time in South Africa

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Bellarmine Mugabe could be deported. Image: @MDNNewss

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG— Bellarmine Mugabe may be deported to Zimbabwe as he faces charges of attempted murder following a shooting incident in Johannesburg on 19 February 2026. The prosecution is reportedly exploring two options that could result in the son of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe avoiding jail time in South Africa.

According to News24, the legal teams of Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, are locked in negotiations with the National Prosecuting Authority to strike a deal months after they were arrested. One of them could serve a custodial sentence for allegedly shooting an employee in Sandton.

Possible deal on the table

Sources told City Press that the prosecution is considering two options. The first option is for Mugabe to accept a suspended sentence, deportation, and financial compensation for the victim. The second option would be for Matonhodzi to plead guilty to the charges, and Mugabe’s family to provide financial compensation.

The Prosecution reportedly suggested that Mugabe be handed a suspended sentence on the condition that he did not commit a similar offence in the country.

Mugabe and Matonhodzi recently dropped their bail bid after appearing before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on 11 March 2026. They indicated that they wanted to enter into plea negotiations with the State. Mugabe agreed to plead guilty to the charges in exchange for a lesser sentence.

Mugabe and Matonhodzi may avoid jail time. Image: @BuzzLifenews

Source: Facebook

South Africans not in favour of deal

Netizens discussing the case on X voiced their disagreement with any deal between the prosecution and the defence.

Keshan Naidoo said:

“Those who are here illegally but have not committed other crimes should be deported. Those who are here both legally or illegally and have committed other crimes should be punished for those crimes.”

Makwena Manamela remarked:

“He’s a danger to himself. Releasing him will be detrimental to himself and others. If the system continues to show leniency to the powerful while the poor suffer, it’ll lead to a revolution that none will be able to contain.”

Fundiswa Nkosiyane disagreed with the plea deal.

“This is a lie. There’s no deportation sentence.”

Thabani Khomo was incredulous.

“Who’s this smart person who came up with a proposal that will completely undermine the rights of the victim? The case must go to trial, and if Mugabe’s son is guilty, then he must serve time in prison like every convict in South Africa.”

Charges added to Mugabe’s shooting case

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mugabe and Matonhodze faced new charges after their arrest. The duo was initially charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm.

They have also been charged with pointing a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act. They have been in custody since their arrest.

Source: Briefly News