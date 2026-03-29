Mopani District police arrest a man linked to the kidnapping and extortion of two Indian victims in Polokwane

The victims were reportedly held for R70,000 ransom, and were later released unharmed after the payment was completed

The suspect was found with an unlicensed firearm and faces multiple charges, including extortion and kidnapping

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police from Mopani District arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO, POLOKWANE - Police from the Mopani District arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case involving two Indian men from Polokwane.

Part of a gang that kidnapped the victims

Authorities reported that the suspect, who resides in Mokomotji village, was allegedly part of a gang that kidnapped the victims while they were driving a blue Ford Ranger at Thlabine village in the Maake policing area. Police indicated that the victims, aged 41 and 43, were held while the suspects contacted their families to demand a R70,000 ransom. The ransom was reportedly paid into the victim's bank account and withdrawn at several banks in Tzaneen. The vehicle was later recovered at a car wash in Lenyenye township, and the victims were released unharmed in the vicinity.

Investigations initially led to the arrest of one suspect in possession of the victims' bank cards. Further inquiries identified the 38-year-old man as linked to the incident. Police said the arrest took place at a shebeen in Mokomotji village, where members of the Mopani Tracking Team, Mopani Highway Patrol, and Maake Tracing Team detained the suspect. A search of his home reportedly uncovered a firearm and ammunition hidden in a used nappy bag.

Authorities added that the suspect could not provide valid documentation for the firearm, leading to additional charges for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Maake Magistrate Court on charges of extortion, kidnapping, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Further inquiries identified the 38-year-old man as linked to the incident. SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News