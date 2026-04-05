South Africa’s police leadership has come under renewed scrutiny as Fannie Masemola faces allegations amid the Madlanga Commission

A look back at SAPS commissioners since 1994 shows a mix of reform efforts, political ties and major scandals, including the jailing of Jackie Selebi

From George Fivaz to today, leadership instability has remained a key challenge in building public trust in policing

Former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi and Bheki Cele. Images: Foto24/Getty Images and Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —With the spotlight firmly on current National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and fresh allegations of corruption shaking the police service, many South Africans are once again asking tough questions about leadership at the top.

The ongoing Madlanga Commission has only added to concerns about crime, accountability and political interference. Against this backdrop, it is worth looking back at the men and women who have led the South African Police Service (SAPS) since 1994, and how each left their mark.

George Fivaz (1995–2000) – Appointed by Nelson Mandela

George Fivaz became the first National Commissioner of a unified SAPS after apartheid on 29 January 1995. He was tasked with merging 11 separate police agencies into one service, no small job in a country emerging from deep political division.

Fivaz played a key role in transforming policing into a democratic institution. He is widely credited with introducing community policing, which helped improve relations between police and communities, especially in areas that had long distrusted law enforcement.

Despite the challenges of rising crime at the time, Fivaz completed his tenure without any major personal scandal and is often seen as one of the more stable leaders in SAPS history.

Jackie Selebi (2000–2009) – Appointed by Thabo Mbeki

Jackie Selebi was the first Black National Police Commissioner and a well-known ANC figure. Born on 7 March 1950, he was a former anti-apartheid activist and had served as president of the ANC Youth League. He was also a close ally of Former President Thabo Mbeki and served as South Africa’s ambassador to the United Nations under Nelson Mandela from 1995 to 1998.

Selebi did not come from a strong policing background and was often seen as a political appointment. Still, he had some notable achievements, including serving as president of Interpol from 2004 to 2008, which boosted South Africa’s international policing profile.

However, his legacy was overshadowed by scandal. By 2006, he was under investigation for corruption over his relationship with drug trafficker Glenn Agliotti, who was also linked to the murder of mining magnate Brett Kebble. Evidence revealed close contact between the two, including phone calls around the time of the murder.

Prosecutors said Selebi accepted more than R1.2 million in bribes from Agliotti and others in exchange for favours and sensitive information. In 2010, he was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 15 years in prison. After serving less than a year, he was released on medical parole due to serious illness. He died in 2015. His case remains one of the biggest scandals in SAPS history.

Bheki Cele (2009–2012) – Appointed by Jacob Zuma

Bheki Cele, born on 22 April 1952 in KwaZulu-Natal, was a former teacher and ANC politician with no formal policing background. Before becoming commissioner, he served in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature after 1994 and as MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison from 2004 to 2008.

Cele took over during a time of rising violent crime and pushed a tough, aggressive policing style. He became known for strong statements, including the statement, 'shoot to kill.'

His time in office was cut short by scandal. In 2011, then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found that police had signed irregular lease agreements with Roux Property Fund worth over R1.5 billion for office buildings in Pretoria and Durban. The deals and Cele's relationship with businessman Roux Shabangu of Roux Property Fund were found to be improper.

Cele was suspended and later dismissed. Despite this, he returned to government, serving as Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and later being appointed Minister of Police by Cyril Ramaphosa. He remained in that role after the 2019 elections but lost his parliamentary seat in 2024.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (Acting, 2011–2012) – Appointed by Jacob Zuma

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stepped in as acting commissioner during a turbulent period after the dismissal of Bheki Cele.

His role was mainly to ensure stability while permanent leadership issues were being resolved. His tenure was short and largely free of scandal. He later became KwaZulu-Natal’s Provincial Commissioner and recently secured another five-year term.

Riah Phiyega (2012–2017) – Appointed by Jacob Zuma

Riah Phiyega made history as the first woman to lead SAPS. Born on 29 May 1958, she had a background in social work and business, holding degrees including an MBA from the University of Wales. She also worked for major companies like Absa and Transnet and served on national bodies such as the 2010 World Cup Bid Committee and the Road Accident Fund Commission.

Her appointment was seen as a major step toward transformation for gender equality in the country. Although not the first commissioner who was not in the force, Phiyega faced major criticism for lacking policing experience.

Her tenure was dominated by the Marikana massacre, where 34 miners were killed by police just months after she took office. A later inquiry found that she failed to act properly and that her decisions were influenced by political considerations. She was eventually removed from her position in 2015.

Khehla Sitole (2017–2022) – Appointed by Jacob Zuma

Khehla Sitole was a career policeman who joined the force in 1986 as a student constable. He rose through the ranks, becoming Free State Provincial Commissioner from 2011 to 2013 and later Deputy National Commissioner before his appointment in November 2017.

His leadership came during a difficult time marked by high crime and internal conflict. He tried to stabilise SAPS and improve intelligence coordination.

Sitole faced strong criticism during the July 2021 unrest, when police were accused of being unprepared. Then police minister Bheki Cele accused Sithole of not being visible during the unrest that cost the country an estimated R50 billion in damages. He was also linked to a controversial R45 million surveillance “grabber” device reportedly bought for an ANC conference to monitor phone calls and messages, far above its usual market value.

Sitole also had a tense relationship with Police Minister Bheki Cele, with disputes over senior appointments. He left office in March 2022 after what was described as a mutual agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fannie Masemola (2022–Present) – Appointed by Cyril Ramaphosa

He has focused on anti-corruption efforts, but his leadership is now under pressure following claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about criminal elements within the security system, which have raised serious concerns about the state of policing.

Masemola is also facing allegations of violating procurement rules linked to a R360 million tender awarded to a company associated with alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The case has seen several senior police officials arrested.

Former National Police Commissioners Khehla Sitole and Riah Phiyega. Images: Brenton Geach/ Getty Image and Stringer/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has reiterated that Major General Fannie Masemola has not been charged with corruption. Professor Cachalia pointed out that General Masemola remained in office, saying that decisions concerning the appointments of national commissioners are to be taken by the president.

Source: Briefly News