A former North West police general is facing several charges of murder and attempted murder in relation to the Marikana Massacre

Major-General Mzondase William Mpembe is standing trial alongside five other police officers who were also involved in the killing of 34 mineworkers in 2012

The National Prosecuting Authority says several key witnesses have already testified and more are expected during the course of the trial

RUSTENBURG - On Monday, a former deputy police commissioner from the North West and five other policemen appeared at the North West High Court in Mmabatho on multiple charges.

Major-General Mzondase William Mpembe, Colonel Salmon Vermaak and Constable Nkosana Mguye appeared in court alongside warrant officers Collin Mogale, Joseph Sekgwetla and Khazamola Makhubela, according to SowetanLIVE.

Former North West police general Mzondase Mpembe as well as five other police officials are facing multiple charges of murder for the deaths of 34 mineworkers in Marikana. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

They are facing charges in relation to the Marikana Massacre that took place in 2012 where 34 mineworkers were killed. Lonmin workers had been protesting for a wage increase and demanded to be paid a minimum of R12 500. Many were killed after they clashed with members of the South African Police Services.

The accused are facing multiple charges such as multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. They are also charged with defeating the ends of justice by providing false information to the Farlam Commission of inquiry investigating the Marikana massacre as well as being in contravention of the Commissions Act.

Mpembe is being accused of the murders of four mineworkers as well as the attempted murders of five people just days before the Marikana Massacre occurred, according to IOL.

Several crucial witnesses already testified in the matter before the High Court in October 2020, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame.

According to Mamothame, the court has been adjourned until 30 July and more witnesses are expected to testify as the trial progresses.

Source: Briefly.co.za