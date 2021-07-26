Phoenix Massacre: Simphiwe Dana Calls on Mzansi to Demand Answers

South African musician, Simphiwe Dana, has called on South Africans to demand answers from the government regarding the alleged Phoenix massacre

It is believed that a number of black people lost their lives in the Durban township during the week of protest and unrest

Taking to social media, Dana asked her followers and fans to demand accountability from Mzansi leadership

The unrest in Mzansi resulted in the death of hundreds across the country. Simphiwe Dana has weighed in on the mass deaths of people at the hands of vigilantes in Phoenix, Durban.

The singer has called on people to hold the government accountable for the loss of lives.

“Demand a national day of mourning for people killed in the #PhoenixMassacre. Our government need not breathe until they acknowledge their hand in the ethnic murders of black people. Also, demand that heads roll.”

Her call has resonated with many Mzansi social media users who have demanded justice for the fallen.

@mzaniqueen said:

“337 ppl died in total. Concentrating on one aspect without knowing their version, making assumptions after watching fake videos is very irresponsible. @CyrilRamaphosa @PMOIndia @SAPoliceService @jsteenhuisen please investigate.”

@hasalawu said:

“Salute to you my sister , our point of departure is to remove ANC from public office and then pursue justice for the victims of phoenix , ANC is anti Natives.”

@ayandastand6 said:

“The rest are planted in nearby areas, allegedly to throw the police off track. There was a bunch of dead people found in Avoca a day ago.”

Ntsiki Mazwai has also been equally vocal in calling out the leadership in Mzansi.

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses President Ramaphosa of being an “epic fail”

Ntsiki Mazwai has not been shy of openly criticizing President Cyril Ramaphosa. The media personality took to social media to once again share her thoughts about his leadership skills, or rather his lack thereof.

She posted: “I wish CR would do something that makes me feel proud of him okwangoku he is an epic fail.”

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the poet’s opinion.

