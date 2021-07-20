Ntsiki Mazwai Accuses President Ramaphosa of Being an “Epic Fail”

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again had a go at the sitting president of South Africa and called him an epic fail

The controversial media personality has been an outspoken critic of the president and did not falter her words when she came at him once again

Mazwai has previously called for the president to release the former President Jacob Zuma after he was jailed for being in contempt of the court

Ntsiki Mazwai has not been shy of openly criticizing President Cyril Ramaphosa. The media personality took to social media to once again share her thoughts about his leadership skills, or rather his lack thereof.

She posted:

“I wish CR would do something that makes me feel proud of him okwangoku he is an epic fail.”

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the poet’s opinion.

@ganaabomathwai said:

“His cabinet contradicting everything he says, ke mathata.”

@mx9069 said:

“He must arrest 1 billionaire & confiscate his wealth to reinstate confidence in the law. Setup Income grant for unemployed in certain age bracket.”

@bonezito01 said:

“He has been nothing but a curse to this country from the day he became president. Can someone please remind me of one good thing that has come out of his presidency. Just one.”

Mazwai has been fiercely critical of the way Ramaphosa has handled the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

Ntsiki Mazwai calls for release of President Jacob Zuma

Ntsiki Mazwai is calling for the release of incarcerated Jacob Zuma. The media personality expressed that she's an anti-Zuma supporter, but wants the former president to be released so he can "speak to his people" to calm down.

The poet questioned the country's justice system and asked who does it serve. In a blog post, Ntsiki, who made it clear that she doesn't support Zuma, said:

"However, I’m also aware that if Zuma can get arrested by the system without trial, what is stopping the system from arresting other voices and people who stand against it? It got me wondering, who is this system? Who does it serve?"

The star also suggested that the judges were now in charge of running the country.

"It also got me thinking, 'I thought the boss of the country was the elected president?' So it’s actually not? The boss of the country is the justice system."

Source: Briefly.co.za