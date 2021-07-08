Former Top Cop Robert McBride Suspended at State Security Agency

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride has again come into the spotlight after he was suspended from the State Security Agency on Thursday

The agency has confirmed the suspension of the former top cop but has not divulged its reasons for the development

The former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan police chief is thought to have been on the receiving end after a failed SSA operation took place in Maputo, Mozambique earlier this year

Beleaguered former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan police chief Robert McBride has been suspended by the State Security Agency (SSA).

The SSA on Thursday confirmed the suspension of the ex-Ipid boss as its head of the foreign branch. Briefly News understands the agency did not release further details around McBride's suspension.

Former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police chief Robert McBride has been suspended from the State Security Agency (SSA). Image: Cornel van Heerden/ Foto24.

SowetanLIVE, however, cited that while it is not clear whether the suspension is related to an article published by its sister publication, the report noted that a group of spies had been caught and left stranded in Maputo, Mozambique, after a failed SSA operation in the neighbouring country earlier this year.

It is believed there were four local undercover agents who had gone into that country at the time. The report added that the four returned back safely to South Africa after the intervention of Ayanda Dlodlo, the state security minister.

SSA spokesperson Mava Scott was quoted saying:

"We can confirm that Mr McBride has been suspended but are not in a position to discuss further details in line with the confidentiality requirement between employer and employee relations."

McBride calls corruption biggest threat to national security

Briefly News reported previously that McBride stated that the biggest threat to the country's national security comes from corrupt government figures.

The then-head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate made the comments in his testimony before the Zondo Commission in April 2019. He said that those responsible for state capture were driven by greed and had no respect for the Constitution or rule of law.

McBride described a particularly bleak situation within the SAPS, which he said is also a hotbed of corruption and is run via extensive patronage networks with job appointments in return for favours being pervasive.

