General Dumisani Khumalo claimed that his arrest was aimed at tarnishing his reputation

Khumalo faced questions from EFF leader Julius Malema about how his arrest had affected him

He alleged that the arrest is part of a targeted campaign against him and the Political Killings Task Team

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Khumalo says his arrest by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was part of a project to tarnish his reputation. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Head of Crime Intelligence Dumisani Khumalo told the parliamentary Ad Hoc committee investigating police corruption that his arrest by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) in 2025 was part of a project aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Arrested alongside six other senior SAPS officials

Khumalo, who was arrested alongside six other senior SAPS officials, faces fraud and corruption charges linked to the irregular appointment of a 30-year-old civilian to crime intelligence. He defended the appointment and said the objective of his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport was clearly to target him and the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He returned to the witness stand on Friday, 16 January 2026, to continue his testimony before the committee. Khumalo faced questions from EFF leader Julius Malema about how his arrest had affected him and whether he had prior knowledge of the action.

Khumalo said the arrest “did not feel right” and maintained that there had been a deliberate campaign targeting both him and the PKTT. He told the committee that the arrest should be understood as part of a broader project designed to damage his reputation. The committee is expected to conclude Khumalo’s testimony on Friday, 16 January.

Khumalo faced questions from EFF leader Julius Malema about his own arrest last year by the IDAC and how it affected him. EFFSA/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on what Khumalo said about his arrest.

Sinethemba Ntlonze Mazwi said:

"Arrest orchestrated courtesy of the so-called multiplied Winnie Mandela."

Simiso Dlamini said:

"The question is like a misguided missile."

Ps Mthokozisi Mgenge said:

"That supposed Winnie Mandela reincarnation knew very well what she was doing by the public humiliation targeting his reputation."

Matseliso Lee said:

"100% humiliation...and what would they achieve by doing that? NOTHING! BE STRONG, LIEUTENANT GEN DUMISANI KHUMALO! Their days are numbered."

Andrey Truter said:

"Glad to hear a senior member was arrested differently."

Other stories about the Ad Hoc

MK Party MPL Vusi Shongwe grilled SAPS Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo over why no arrests have been made in the PKTT controversy. He focused on Advocate Andrea Johnson and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. Khumalo said investigations are ongoing and arrests can only happen once they are complete.

Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo has accused some senior SAPS officers of “double dipping” by unlawfully benefiting from state resources. Khumalo told Parliament that weak controls and outdated policies enabled fraud and corruption within the division.

SAPS Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo stated that some politicians staged or exaggerated assassination attempts to secure increased security and funding. Khumalo said the system for allocating protection was abused, with officials exploiting alleged threats for personal benefit.

Source: Briefly News