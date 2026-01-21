Robert McBride warned the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Sibonelo Nomvalo to mind his own business

McBride was unhappy with one of Nomvalo's questions about his arrests and a family member

Members of Parliament were not impressed with McBride's comment and criticised him for the threats

Robert McBride told Sibonelo Nomvalo to mind his own business and to 'watch it' during his proceedings. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ @southafricandly (X)

WESTERN CAPE – Robert McBride has again angered Parliamentarians, this time over his threat towards Sibonelo Nomvalo during his appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee in Cape Town.

McBride, the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), told the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member to ‘watch it’ in response to a question during Ad Hoc Committee proceedings.

McBride has already been criticised for his conduct before the committee, with Parliamentarians accusing him of being disrespectful. McBride made the recent comment on 21 January 2026, during his second day of testimony before the committee.

The committee is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner, during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.

McBride tells Nomvalo to mind his own business

During his time to ask questions, the MK Party’s Nomvalo questioned McBride about his previous arrest. He noted that one of the cases involved one of McBride’s family members, asking if it was his child.

The question angered the former IPID head, who told Nomvalo that he was starting to get personal. When the MK Party member stated that he was just asking a question, McBride fired back.

“No, you're asking about my child. You shouldn't be. You should mind your own business about my family,” he said.

When Nomvalo reiterated that it was public knowledge, McBride said it was, but also about his family. He then uttered the ‘watch it’ threat, which sparked anger.

Parliamentarians frustrated with McBride’s threat

The ‘watch it’ comment did not sit well with Parliamentarians, as Leigh-Ann Mathys and Dereleen James both criticised him for it. They also called on chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, to protect them from McBride’s comments.

It was not the first time that Members of Parliament voiced annoyance with McBride’s attitude towards proceedings. Lekganyane then had to step in and call for cooler heads to prevail. It was not the first time, either, that the chairperson had to appeal to McBride to check his tone.

ActionSA member, Dereleen James, was unhappy with Robert McBride's comments. Image: Brenton Geach

