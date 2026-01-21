During a parliamentary sitting, it is reported that an MP made some serious allegations about the SAPS in Gogo Maweni's legal troubles

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm and has been appearing at the Protea Magistrates' Court

Social media users offered varying opinions on the member's remarks, and the mixed responses are heated

Allegedly, MP Ashley Sauls has made some serious allegations against the Gauteng SAPS regarding traditional healer and reality TV star, Gogo Maweni.

During the Ad Hoc Committee, Sauls allegedly mentioned Maweni's court drama and made allegations of a cover-up.

Ashley Sauls on Gogo Maweni

The Izangoma Zodumo star, who faces assault with intent to cause harm charges, has been making several appearances at the Protea Magistrates' Court.

Maweni, who recently welcomed twins in 2025, made her last court appearance on 22 October 2025, and the case was pushed due to the computer servers being down. A new date was set.

Maweni will be making another appearance on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, to allow more evidence to be gathered and presented in court.

According to user @ADVBarryRoux, Sauls has raised eyebrows because of his remarks. So how does Mzansi feel about this? Below are some of the reactions from the online community.

@TheJustCaused reacted:

"This woman was just flaunting cash on social media, rubbing salt into the wounds of the victim(s)"

@StarJay_23 replied:

"So many allegations against GP police, these allegations need to be investigated, and if they are proven to be true, rotten apples should be removed from service."

@ETshamugero asked:

"Why can't he go to the nearest police station/?"

@Gadfly342043 replied:

"In criminal justice, evidence rules; not rumour. Until Saul's claims were sworn facts, he was not a whistle-blower. Big claims, zero proof, loud politics. Parliament is not a tavern. Insinuation is not indictment. And noise is not truth."

@JolaNhlx was on the fence:

"If you believe anything that comes out of that man's mouth, I am so sorry, but I am judging you."

All you need to know about Maweni's court case

