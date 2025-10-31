South African Sangoma Gogo Maweni recently showed love to her husband, Sabelo Mgube

The reality TV star posted a cosy picture of the two of them on social media

She also penned a lengthy and heartfelt love letter to her hubby, expressing how she felt about him

Gogo Maweni showed love to her hubby. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Love is definitely in the air for the popular TV personality and sangoma, Gogo Maweni, as she recently poured out her heart for her husband on social media.

On Wednesday, 30 October 2025, the reality TV star who welcomed her twin earlier this year decided to share with her fanbase how much she really loves and adores her soulmate, Sabelo Mgube.

Maweni posted a stunning picture of them looking cosy and in love on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message she had written to her hubby.

In the message, the sangoma explained in detail how in love she is with her husband and how much she appreciates his presence in her life:

"My love @velabahleke_the_king ❤️ Sometimes I just look at you and I feel so lucky to have you, but I don’t say anything. Somehow, I think you already know this.

"Late at night, when you are asleep, I just stay there, in our bed, thinking of us, and I realise you are the love of my life, the man who made my life complete, the reason I smile every day. Then, in the morning, we are so caught in the daily tasks, and I think it’s not the time for sweet words.

She also revealed how they would fight over unimportant things, but in the end, they would work together to resolve their issues. She expressed her gratitude to him for always being by her side, supporting her through everything.

"At times we fight for stupid reasons and I’ve realised that I tell you everything that bothers me, I take time to reproach you with a lot of small things and I am very strong in my opinions when it comes to arguments, but I don’t tell you how much I love you and I don’t take time to thank you for being supportive and loving each day of our life.

"So this letter is just to let you know that I LOVE YOU and I feel lucky that you are part of my life. Marriage is sometimes hard, but we went through a lot of things together, and our love is always strong. Your love for me is what made me pass over all the difficult times, and I will always be grateful for this," she wrote.

Gogo Maweni accuses Sabelo of “not making her happy”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Gogo Maweni blasting her husband, Sabelo, trended on social media. The famous sangoma can be heard accusing her hubby of not making her happy and constantly sweet-talking his way out of arguments.

This comes after he was exposed for allegedly cheating on Maweni, with the sangoma apparently over unimportant things, but in the end, they would work together to resolve their issues.

