@therealxolo on Twitter shared a post about his girlfriend braiding her own hair and asking him to pay her for it

The young man is a content creator so it is not quite clear if the post was a joke or if he was being serious

Either way, peeps rushed to his comments section to discuss why his bae wanted a specific amount of R759

Student and content creator @therealxolo shared a post online that left many scratching their heads. The young social media user claimed that his girlfriend told him that he owes her R759 for braiding her own hair.

While this may seem like a foreign concept to many, a few people who commented on the post revealed that their partners do the same. Others were completely dumbfounded by the absurd request and advised @therealxolo to rather live that single life.

A content creator claimed that his bae wants him to pay her for doing her own hair and Mzansi is dumbfounded. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

The interweb was filled with comments as peeps liked @therealxolo's post over 2 200 times.

This guy has had a similar experience to the original poster

Some social media users are advising the young man to round the number up

@PeninnahJafta said:

"I hope you won't send it as it is, that's cheap and not a good impression. How about R1 500 instead just so she can also buy hair spray..."

@andiswx_ responded with:

"Round it up to R1 000, that’s a Queen right there."

@Crystalwinx1 shared:

"Round it up to R1 000."

Other netizens think the young man should leave her

@Salawexe_Jnr wrote:

"Dump that nonsense, you deserve better."

@_Gwazela tweeted:

"Stop calling her your girlfriend."

@_trbwlsvm added:

"Daylight robbery."

