A young lady took to social media to express that she does not feel proud of the person she is currently in a relationship with

Miranda opened up to the Twitterverse and while she did receive some support she also gained tons of hate

It seems her controversial post was a good idea as she did end up going quite viral on the microblogging application

@MirandaevaM opened up about her relationship on Twitter. According to Miranda, she is not proud of the person she is currently dating. Her tweet quickly went viral online with a range of different responses.

Some people are telling the young lady to play her boo while others are annoyed by the fact that she shared such a personal tweet about somebody else. It seems some South Africans are filled with rage by Miranda's post.

This young woman revealed online that she is not proud of the person she is dating and Mzansi has had an array of responses. Image: @MirandaevaM

Source: Twitter

Her words still gained a massive 3 200 likes on the bluebird app and tons of responses from peeps all over Mzansi.

Some social media users are siding with Miranda thanks to her honesty

@AlexGodmanZA said:

"Mina I get you shem."

@malesa_12 shared:

"Why settle for less... There are so many better people out there. As long as you are with that one, you won't see them. Remember you have no one to blame but yourself."

@kamoramz_ wrote:

"I get this so much. I used to feel like this with my ex. You know when you’re settling."

Other netizens were unimpressed by the seemingly savage tweet

@TentswaloMacdo1 asked:

"Are you even sure he is dating you???"

@_ShaunKeyz tweeted:

"Only to find out he's saying the same thing about you to his other 3 side chicks."

@ntimane_sizwe added:

"I'm sure he also feels the same way about you."

