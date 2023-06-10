Connie Ferguson is celebrating her 53rd birthday today and is getting flooded with lots of love online

The actress' youngest daughter Ali Ferguson marked the special day with throwback pictures on Instagram

Ali also penned a heartfelt message to her mother that expressed how much she adores and values Connie

Ali Ferguson penned a sweet birthday message for her mother, Connie Ferguson. Image: @ali.ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson is a year older today and is looking finer than ever. Her last-born daughter Ali Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate her mom's 53rd trip around the sun.

Ali Ferguson gushes over Conni Ferguson on Instagram

She reflected on the years gone by with family pics and videos and captioned them with a moving message that conveyed her gratitude.

"Words can not explain how proud I am to call you my mom. Your strength and resilience never cease to amaze me. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for being the kind, warm-hearted person that you are. Thank you for your typical mom jokes, and thank you for being the best mother one could ask for."

Ali wished the legendary actress a happy birthday and said she didn't want to make it a lengthy Instagram post.

"I could go on and on and say thank you for many things, but I don’t want to make this message a 1000+ essay. I hope you have a wonderful and blessed day today, filled with nothing but love, joy, and positivity."

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans wish Connie Ferguson a happy birthday

Fans of the Generations star joined Ali in celebrating her mother in the comments, and many said that her life's work in the entertainment industry was inspirational.

@telletroliene commented:

"Oh, so sweet Ali, happy birthday to Mamzo.❤️❤️"

@lizzylethoko mentioned:

"Happy born day to the mother of them all."

@petuniap5675 wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays to Dimamzo of a lifetime. My role model. You are loved ma'am. Have a blessed and blissful one."

@infinite67_ added:

"Second last slide. I trust you to have these funny clips."

@2mellow_quality_hair said:

"Happy birthday to our queen mother. The most beautiful woman my hero my inspiration. More life."

@sabrina_letoaba stated:

"Ahhhh mommy's also a gem ♊, happy birthday."

@sphe_sihle1022 posted:

"Happy birthday mama Ferguson we share the same birthday."

@busisiwenkonyeni commented:

"Wishing you many more candles to blow mommy. "

Source: Briefly News