DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana's birthday

The Siyabonga hitmaker posted pictures of her stylish man alongside a lengthy heartwarming message

The star's followers and industry friends also celebrated the former Black Motion member's special day

DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz is celebrating another trip around the sun and the star went all out to celebrate him.

DJ Zinhle posted a sweet message to celebrate Murdah Bongz's birthday. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The doting wife headed to her social media pages to pen a sweet message for her special man.

DJ Zunhle pours her heart out in special message to Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are becoming the Beyoncé and Jay Z of Mzansi despite being heavily trolled on social media. The stars always turn a blind eye to negativity and shower each other with love, as reported by TimesLIVE.

The DJ Zinhle: Unexpected star DJ Zinhle recently left her followers in their feels when she celebrated her man's birthday with a sweet tribute.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Umlilo hitmaker poured her heart out in the post. She said she is grateful to be living life with her loving and caring hubby. The post read:

"@murdahbongz Happy Blessed Birthday to my loving, kind, stylish, thoughtful and genius best friend, lover and father of my babies…

"May the Lord bless you. I wish you more musical genius moments more iconic performances, more precious moments with your kids & family, more success and more of you everything that brings you joy. So proud & blessed to share this life with you. ❤️"

DJ Zinhle's followers celebrate Murdah Bongz on his birthday

The mother of two's millions of followers and fellow celebs did not miss the chance to celebrate Murdah Bongz on his special day. They headed to her timeline to share sweet birthday tributes for him.

@sbahle_mpisane wrote:

"Gemini season "

@moozlie commented:

"Baba Bongz✨"

@kefilwe_mabote added:

"Happy to him."

@leratomonaila noted:

"I see the suit neh... but the shoes, awaaaa ntate Mohasana mini emnandi kuwe."

@thuly_dlamini2 said:

"Happy birthday sbali Siyabonga for making Zinhle happy many more years to come."

