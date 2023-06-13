Maps Maponyane has shared more details about the rom-com he produced titled Courting Anathi

The seasoned media personality also touched on how honoured he was to work with the legendary producer Akin Omotoso

Courting Anathi stars legendary South African stars including Yonda Thomas, Connie Chiume and Zimbabwean star Tongayi Chirisa

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Maps Mopanyane can't wait for South Africans to enjoy the new project he has been working on titled Courting Anathi.

Maps Maponyane has shared more details about his new movie, 'Courting Anathi'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The star recently shared more details about the production of the film which premiered on 2 June on Viu on-demand platform.

Maps Maponyane chats about working with the legendary Akin Omotoso on Courting Anathi

Speaking to TimesLIVE, popular actor and television presenter Maps Maponyane revealed that he is the executive producer of the star-studded rom-com.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He also said he was honoured to have worked with internationally acclaimed producer Akin Omotoso on the project. Maps said he met Omotoso when he featured in Tell Me Sweet Something. They maintained a close relationship and are now working together.

He said it was an honour that he got to work and learn from his idol. Omotoso has worked on several productions including some international films.

"I was fortunate that he directed the first film Tell Me Sweet Something I acted in and we've stayed close since then. I call him coach because everything he does or says I try to learn from as much as possible and that's how our relationship grew to producing this film."

Maps Maponyane showers Akin Omotoso with praise

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor thanked Omotoso for giving him the chance to be a part of Tell Me Sweet Something many years ago. He also praised the director for the work he did on Courting Anathi. He wrote:

"We Made A Movie! 10 years ago one of my favourite film directors @akinomotoso granted me a lead role in my first ever movie, and now we’ve made one together. Thank you for all the love and guidance over the years coach. You did it again, everyone that came to the premiere had nothing but love for this baby that’s taken some time to birth. Here’s to making more magic as a team."

Sarafina continues to impress the international community more than 3 decades after its release

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African popular movie Sarafina is still making major strides on the local and international scenes, more than 30 years after its release.

According to the Daily Sun, the historic sale took place at Cannes Classics Official Selection on 21 May. The film’s producer, Anant Singh, is attending the Cannes Film Festival alongside Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead role, Sarafina.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News