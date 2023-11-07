Moshomo hitmaker Mr Brown recently met his newborn child for the first time since he was born

The singer was deported from the country for overstaying his visit on the way back from a Botswana gig trying to enter South Africa

He talks about the struggles he faced being away from his wife when she was still expecting and missing the birth of the child

Music producer Mr Brown and his wife have welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy, born not so long ago, and he only got to hold the baby in his arms recently.

Mr Brown misses his son's birth after deportation from South Africa

The Moshomo hitmaker, whose real name is Lynol Siwela, was deported from the country in May. He told ZiMoja that his pregnant wife had given birth and the mother and child are currently visiting him in Zimbabwe and are healthy:

"It was tough not being able to be around my wife while she was pregnant. She needed me around and I wanted to be there during the pregnancy and birth. But all is well now, we are reunited after a short visit."

Mr Brown rubbishes rumours that he's not interested in returning to Mzansi

The musician was barred from entering the country upon his return from Botswana due to an expired work permit. He was rumoured to have no interest in returning to South Africa.

He poured cold water over the rumours and told Briefly News that it was all a smear campaign:

"Nothing is true; they trying to push their content using my name. I'm working on my USA, Italy and Australia tour. When bigger things happen, there will be people who want to ride along with you some in good terms, some in bad ways. But nothing stops me from making progress."

